Maniesh Paul Donates Footwear To Over 500 Migrant Workers Travelling On Their Way Home

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood and Swara Bhasker are doing their bit to help people in several ways. Be it donating food and essentials to the less fortunate to raising funds with their ongoing work, these celebs are doing it all. Now, actor Maniesh Paul has also joined the bandwagon to help the migrant workers who are travelling back to their home ground.

As per reports, Maniesh Paul has helped many migrants who are walking back home barefoot in this scorching heat. The actor has reportedly provided footwear to over 500 plus migrants travelling across Mumbai and Delhi. Earlier, when the PMCares Fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maniesh Paul had donated 20 lakh rupees, as the PM stated the money would be used to battle Covid-19 crises.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Review For Short Film 'What If' Makes Maniesh Paul's Year; See Post

It was recently been reported that Maniesh Paul has taken the help of Sonu Sood to send more than 40 stranded migrant workers back to their homes. As reported, Maniesh Paul reached out to the migrants and also made sure that they had enough ration and capital to cope with the crisis. He has also given his household helpers a certain amount of money so they can take care of their basic needs and afford basic necessities. The actor has also produced a short film to raise awareness among citizens.

Also read | After Neena Gupta, Maniesh Paul Takes To Instagram To Look For Work Post Lockdown

The actor had also recently interacted with his fans as part of a conversation with a journalist. A question was asked regarding what would he have done if he had the opportunity to play the country's Prime Minister and how would he have managed the coronavirus situation. To which the star replied that currently, nobody could have fulfilled the responsibility.

He also said that the votes went to the right place. He went on to write that actors like him can only think of playing the character of Narendra Modi on the television and said that nobody else could have done the way the Prime Minister was taking care of 130 crore Indians at the moment. "I salute him," he concluded. Check out the tweet below.

मुझे नहीं लगता कि इस समय कोई भी यह ज़िम्मेदारी निभा सकता है. हमारा वोट बहुत सही जगह गया है. हम पीएम @narendramodi जी का सिर्फ किरदार निभाने की कल्पना कर सकते हैं. वो जिस तरीके से एक सौ तीस करोड़ लोगों की आबादी को संभाल रहे हैं,उनसे बेहतर यह कोई नहीं कर सकता. मेरा सैल्यूट है उनको. https://t.co/DlVzkFr5Ny — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 12, 2020

Also read | Karan Wahi, Daisy Shah & Others Take A Dig At Maniesh Paul Who Posted 'job Portfolio'

Also read | Maniesh Paul Helps 40 Migrant Workers To Reach Their Homes, Donates ₹20 Lakhs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.