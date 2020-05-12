Maniesh Paul Hails PM Modi, Says 'nobody Could Have Tackled COVID-19 Situation Better'

India has been battling like countries around the world against COVID-19. While the third phase of the national lockdown is currently in place, the number of cases and deaths have been on the rise at an alarming rate. However, the handling of the crisis by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being appreciated by a section of citizens, including celebrities.

After Simi Garewal, the latest to express his praise for PM Modi was Maniesh Paul.The actor was recently interacting with his fans, as part of a conversation with a journalist. A question posed to him was what would he have done if he got the opportunity to play the Prime Minister of the country, how would he have handled the coronavirus situation?

The Micky Virus star answered that no one could have fulfilled the responsibility at the moment. The TV host stated that the votes have gone to the right place.

He also wrote that actors like him can only think of playing Narendra Modi's character on screen, and said that the manner in which the Prime Minister was taking care of 130 crore Indians at the moment could not have been done by anyone else. He concluded, “I salute him.”

Here’s the post

मुझे नहीं लगता कि इस समय कोई भी यह ज़िम्मेदारी निभा सकता है. हमारा वोट बहुत सही जगह गया है. हम पीएम @narendramodi जी का सिर्फ किरदार निभाने की कल्पना कर सकते हैं. वो जिस तरीके से एक सौ तीस करोड़ लोगों की आबादी को संभाल रहे हैं,उनसे बेहतर यह कोई नहीं कर सकता. मेरा सैल्यूट है उनको. https://t.co/DlVzkFr5Ny — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 12, 2020

During the coure of the Twitter conversation, Maniesh also revealed that he was enjoying his time at home during the lockdown, spending time with his family, and taking care of his health, venturing out only when necessary.

In his trademark wit, he also quipped how he wanted to spend the lockdown with Jennifer Lopez, sharing how he was missing Madhuri Dixit and even plans to open a Chinese restaurant having Punjabi dishes. He added that unlike other celebrities, he was not doing the chores or cooking at home

A few days ago, another star popular on TV, Arjun Bijlani had stated that the current ruling party was the best govenment one could have and that every problem was dealt with maturity and not hatred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday.

