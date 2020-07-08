Maniesh Paul To Commence Shooting For 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' From July 10

After a long break of almost three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry has restarted work once again. Television host-actor, Maniesh Paul is all set to resume shooting soon. The actor will resume shooting for the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season eight, from July 10 onwards. The actor opened up about his excitement to an entertainment portal about getting back to work after a long hiatus.

Maniesh who cannot control his excitement about kick-starting work after nearly 100 days, reportedly said that he is immensely excited to get back to work after 100 days of staying indoors and now he also said that he is looking forward to shooting a fun-filled episode after such a long time. Since the shootings have begun, as per the government protocols, the production houses have been asked to follow certain guidelines.

Maniesh also reportedly spoke about the precautions and safety norms that have been adopted by the cast and crew on the sets of the show. Talking about it, the Mickey Virus actor reportedly said that keeping in mind the current scenario, the entire team is going to maintain social distancing on the sets and take appropriate precautions for the safety of all. This year, as per reports, the eighth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will witness music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya, singer Javed Ali and veteran singer Alka Yagnik in the jury panel.

Before the lockdown, the show was being judged by ace singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. However, now Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan would be not be seen in the show and the duo's seats will be occupied by Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. The report added that Kumar and Narayan stepped out due to other commitments. Javed Ali called the show his 'second family' and expressed excitement to be a part of the show. He told the news portal that Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are legends with their own signature styles. Javed Ali also added that he has his own style and that he is emotional about kids. Ali then said that he will try his best to not upset Kumar and Udit.

