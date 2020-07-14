Maniesh Paul To Honour COVID-19 Warriors In 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

Recently, the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa resumed the shoots after the process of unlocking had started nationwide. Actor-host Maniesh Paul was seen on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and this episode was quite special for a number of reasons. The team resumed the work after the 100 days lockdown and the upcoming episode was shot with the frontline warriors of COVID-19. Host Maniesh Paul was also seen sharing the stage with COVID-19 warriors and honouring them for their sacrifices. Read on to know how Maniesh Paul paid a tribute to COVID-19 warriors.

Maniesh Paul's tribute to COVID-19 warriors on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Talking about the same, Maniesh Paul stated, "It was such an unforgettable moment to be on the stage with Dr Sharmila the wife of Dr Anil who had given up his life to serving patients suffering from COVID-19 and how immensely thankful I am and I guess we all are for his sacrifice and at the same time inspired by the kind of dedication and love he had for his work. Dr Anil in true words is a real hero and his entire family are the warriors who have bearded the loss of their close one passing away while serving his fellow citizens." The 38-year-old actor further said, "It was so special to share the stage with the warriors a brave couple who arranged a minimal wedding for themselves and donated the money for mankind and this sweet guy who drove ambulances and saved so many lives."

The only thing we need to is to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during this pandemic and we all should do that in order to ensure that our frontline warriors are safe and can return back to their families alive," said Maniesh Paul.

Scroll down to take a look at the pictures from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's upcoming episode:

Details of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

The signing reality show is judged by Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali. The show is one of the most popular reality shows. The channel Zee will start broadcasting the new episodes from July 18.



