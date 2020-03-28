Manila Pradhan To Slay At Lakme Fashion Week 2020 After 'Supermodel Of The Year' Win

Manila Pradhan recently lifted the trophy of India’s most popular modelling show MTV Supermodel of the Year. The Sikkim girl won the show which was based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. Manila Pradhan, along with nine other contestants, was trained under the guidance of Malaika Arora, Anushka Dandekar, & Milind Soman.

Now as per one of the posts shared by Supermodel of the Year, Manila Pradhan is now all set to walk the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2020 ramp. The post asks the fans if they are excited to watch Manila Pradhan slaying on the ramp. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year Winner 2020: Manila Pradhan Beats Drisha More And Priya Singh!

After winning Supermodel of the Year, Manila Pradhan said in an interview that winning the show is like a dream come true for her. According to Manila Pradhan, one of the important things that she has learned during her Supermodel of the Year journey is to be yourself. "Being yourself is the ultimate power that nobody can have", she had added.

ALSO READ| Manila Pradhan Pens Note Post Winning 'Supermodel Of The Year'; Calls It 'dream Come True'

Manila Pradhan further said that all judges of the show and mentor were great. However, she has a special place for Maliaka Arora and Ujjwala Raut in her heart. According to Manila Pradhan, no matter how much the judges shouted at her, in the end, it was for her betterment and growth.

ALSO READ| Supermodel Of The Year: Manila Pradhan Opens Up About Her Struggles, Watch Video

ALSO READ| Manila Pradhan Is Truly A Supermodel And These Pics Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.