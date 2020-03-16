The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Manila Pradhan Is Truly A Supermodel And These Pics Are Proof

Television News

Manila Pradhan emerged out to be the winner of the MTV Supermodel of the Year. She is truly a supermodel and these pictures on her social media are proof.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manila Pradhan

Manila Pradhan won the title of MTV Supermodel of the Year. The gorgeous Sikkim girl took the internet by storm after beating the finalists Drisha More and Priya Singh in the show's finale. Besides winning the trophy, Pradhan received a year-long modelling contract as well as a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

The supermodel took to social media and expressed gratitude to her near and dear ones and fans. She also reminisced about her journey and all the lessons that she learned during that time. Manila Pradhan kept her nose to the grindstone to be where she is now. As she strived for bigger things, she managed to emerge as a top contestant in Supermodel of the Year. Therefore, we have compiled some of Manila Pradhan’s best pictures that you must check out:

Manila Pradhan’s photos that you must check right now 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

Also read: 'Supermodel Of The Year': All You Need To Know About The Finale Episode; Read

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

Also read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Wins Over Hearts Of The Judges

Also read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Judges Upset With Contestant; Fans Assume Its Manila; Watch Promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MANILA PRADHAN (@manila_pradhan) on

Also read: Manila Pradhan Pens Note Post Winning 'Supermodel Of The Year'; Calls It 'dream Come True'

Also read: Supermodel Of The Year: Manila Pradhan Opens Up About Her Struggles, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES