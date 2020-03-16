Manila Pradhan Is Truly A Supermodel And These Pics Are Proof

Manila Pradhan won the title of MTV Supermodel of the Year. The gorgeous Sikkim girl took the internet by storm after beating the finalists Drisha More and Priya Singh in the show's finale. Besides winning the trophy, Pradhan received a year-long modelling contract as well as a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs.

The supermodel took to social media and expressed gratitude to her near and dear ones and fans. She also reminisced about her journey and all the lessons that she learned during that time. Manila Pradhan kept her nose to the grindstone to be where she is now. As she strived for bigger things, she managed to emerge as a top contestant in Supermodel of the Year. Therefore, we have compiled some of Manila Pradhan’s best pictures that you must check out:

Manila Pradhan’s photos that you must check right now

