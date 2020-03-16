Supermodel Of The Year Winner 2020: Manila Pradhan Beats Drisha More And Priya Singh!

MTV's one of the most followed shows Supermodel of the Year 2020 came to an end on Sunday. It was indeed a tough competition and tough decision for the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta to announce the final word. The show commenced on December 22, 2019, and aired its last episode on March 15, 2020, announcing Sikkim girl Manila Pradhan as the Supermodel of the year winner.

Manila Pradhan wins Supermodel of the year 2020

Hailing from Sikkim, Manila Pradhan bagged the winning trophy, beating Drisha More and Priya Singh in the hands-on competition. While Drisha More got 14.5 total points, Priya Singh, on the other hand, won 15 points. And, after Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta's scores, Manila Pradhan topped the charts. Malaika then called upon the other two contestants, and the three were on toes waiting for the results.



Malaika Arora took to the honours of giving her final scores to the three contestants and announced Manila Pradhan as the Supermodel of the year winner. On winning the show Manila said that it was a wonderful moment for her and that her happiness knew no bounds. She also expressed that she indeed needed someone to pinch her and make her believe that she was the supermodel of the year winner.

After announcing Manila Pradhan as the Supermodel of the year finale winner, the host announced that the former will get a yearly contract with a renowned brand and she would also be the face of the brand. Manila also got a cash prize worth Rs 5 lakh. Malaika Arora then announced that the Supermodel of the year winner would be a part of the Lakme Fashion Week 2020.

