Manila Pradhan Pens Note Post Winning 'Supermodel Of The Year'; Calls It 'dream Come True'

Manila Pradhan on Sunday, took the internet by storm after bagging the MTV Supermodel of the Year trophy. The Sikkim girl trounced Drisha More and Priya Singh in the finale, taking home a year-long modelling contract and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Manila Pradhan's expression defined sheer exuberance and joy. On Sunday night itself, Manila Pradhan took to her Instagram and shared a big thank you note for her wellwishers.

Supermodel of the year Manila Pradhan's thank you note

Supermodel of the year winner Manila Pradhan worked tremendously from the beginning itself. She has time and again worked on her style game and gradually became one of the top contestants on the show. Judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta also showered praises upon her throughout her journey. Here's Supermodel of the year winner Manila's big thank you note. Read it here.

In her note, Manila Pradhan shared that it is a dream come true for her. She thanked everyone who stood by her through her thick and thin. The Supermodel of the year winner also said she misses the show already.

