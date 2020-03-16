Manila Pradhan Pens Note Post Winning 'Supermodel Of The Year'; Calls It 'dream Come True'

Manila Pradhan on Sunday, took the internet by storm after bagging the MTV Supermodel of the Year trophy. The Sikkim girl trounced Drisha More and Priya Singh in the finale, taking home a year-long modelling contract and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Manila Pradhan's expression defined sheer exuberance and joy. On Sunday night itself, Manila Pradhan took to her Instagram and shared a big thank you note for her wellwishers.
Supermodel of the year winner Manila Pradhan worked tremendously from the beginning itself. She has time and again worked on her style game and gradually became one of the top contestants on the show. Judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta also showered praises upon her throughout her journey. Here's Supermodel of the year winner Manila's big thank you note. Read it here.
I will really miss #SupermodelOfTheYear alot.. I'm already missing the beautiful memories that I shared which I call it as- sisterhood💕💕 #sisters @drishamore @im.priyaa @yuktithareja05 @eashitabajwa @badgalrene @anjali_schmuck_official @anvita.dixit @gaurianushka @sakshishivdasani "This whole journey has been a dream come true for me" #SupermodelOfTheYear has made me a better version of myself, given me so much love and appreciation which I will forever cherish. Thank you dear judges & mentors, you all are amazing people 💕💕 . I will always remain grateful for your companionship, love and constant guidance..@malaikaaroraofficial @ujjwalaraut @milindrunning @masabagupta @vjanusha And the finale could not have been better without @therajakumari, her track was powerful!! Thank you to all my well wishers for your immense love and support✨ "CHEERS TO THE ENTIRE CREW OF SUPERMODEL OF THE YEAR "✨@mtvindia @livonserum @infinitymusicin @danielbaueracademy #banijayasia 📸 - @ekansh_katiyar Mua-@missmonikahairnmakeup There are so many things my heart wants to say all of which can be summed up in just three words--thanks for everything ✨
Also Read | 'Supermodel Of The Year' judges upset with contestant; fans assume its Manila; watch promo
Also Read | Malaika Arora rants about 'Supermodel of the Year' finalist Manila's behaviour; here's why
In her note, Manila Pradhan shared that it is a dream come true for her. She thanked everyone who stood by her through her thick and thin. The Supermodel of the year winner also said she misses the show already.
Also Read | Supermodel of the Year: Grand Finale is all about rides, kisses & poses; watch here
Also Read | 'Supermodel of the Year' judges eliminate their favourite contestant this week
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.