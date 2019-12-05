Manish Malhotra Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities

Manish Malhotra is one of the most celebrated designers in Bollywood. The designer celebrates his birthday on December 5. From wedding collections to event outfits, he has perfected it all. Known for hosting elegant fashion shows all over the world, the designer's parties are also some of the most popular ones in town. Malhotra has also designed for a series of films. Here are some of the best films that Manish Malhotra designed for.

Manish has time and again managed to change the Indian fashion Industry with his stellar new-age collections. Famous for his couture label, Manish is also known for his expertise in traditional and semi-contemporary attire. On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, Bollywood celebrities showered the designer with sweet birthday wishes. Right from Karan Johar to Kajol, many tinsel town celebs shared posts for the designer and wished him good health and prosperity.

Sweet Birthday wishes for Manish Malhotra:

Happy Birthday dearest @ManishMalhotra - you have frozen your self in time (share the secret) .... wishing you loads of happiness & love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2019

Friends forever.. ❤️always. Birthday wishes are happiness and peace .... @ManishMalhotra pic.twitter.com/kM6CyaVPrZ — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 5, 2019

Manish Malhotra started his day with a blissful morning at Golden Temple:

Even Sara Alia Khan and Janhavi Kapoor took to their Instagram handles to shower sweet wishes for the designer:

Sara Ali Khan:

Janhavi Kapoor:

