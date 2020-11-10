Manish Verma To Play A Negative Lead In Zee TV’s Upcoming Show 'Teri Meri Ek Jindri'

After gaining immense popularity from Sony channel's show Beyadh 2, actor Manish Verma is all set to spread his charm in ZEE Tv's upcoming daily soap Teri Meri Ek Jindri. Manish Verma has earlier been a part of shows like Jamai Raja 2.0, several web series, the romantic TV show Kundali Bhagya and now, he will be seen playing a negative character.

Manish Verma to play a negative role in an upcoming show

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani Talks About His COVID-19 Experience; Says 'Was Not Easy To Deal With It'

Speaking about playing a negative character on the show, Manish Verma said that he has always played subtle characters but his character in the upcoming drama is very different. He said it has many layers and he will be portraying the character of a young college-going boy who happens to be the lead's best friend's boyfriend and has an evil mind.

Manish Verma is excited about his upcoming project and mentioned he has never done anything like this before. He said people have given him immense love in his previous show and he hopes people will continue giving him the same love and support in his new journey as well.

Also Read: Angad Bedi Calls 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' A Memorable Cop-drama; Speaks On 'MumBhai'

Teri Meri Jindri will be airing soon and consists of several actors in pivotal roles. Actor Amandeep Sidhu will be playing a female lead in the show and actor Ankit Raizada will be cast opposite her in the show. Shyn Khurana will also be seen in a negative role in the show while actor Vishvapreet Kaur will be playing the male lead mother’s role in the show.

Also Read: Babil Shares Beautiful Picture Of Irrfan Khan & Mother Sutapa Sikdar; Pens Heartfelt Note

Earlier, Manish Verma was seen in an important role in Beyhadh 2. He played the character of Ankit on the show, who harasses Maya. The actor often shares fun BTS videos of his show’s shooting and also shares some of his best scenes on screen. Manish Verma has also been a part of the music video Tere Binaa, by Altaaf Saiyyad.

Also Read: 'Aye Mere Humsafar' To Get A New Character To Be Essayed By Actor Juhi Aslam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.