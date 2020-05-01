Manjul Khattar's Incredible Vacation Photos Will Give You Travel Goals

Manjul Khattar is one of the popular stars on TikTok. The star has travelled to many places in India and across the world for his work. He is also quite active on social media and he keeps updating his fans with new stylish photos. Fans also love the travel photos that he posts on his Instagram. Take a look at some of Manjul Khattar's photos on Instagram.

Manjul Khattar's travel photos

This picture was taken during his Nepal tour. His Instagram location shows that he was at Lakeside Pokhara, Nepal. Manjul is wearing a brown hooded jacket that is paired with blue denim jeans. Take a look at his stunning photo.

This picture was taken during his tour of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The TikTok star looks extremely handsome in the photo. Fans commented heart emoji on the Instagram post.

Manjul Khattar is holding a dog in the image. His Instagram location shows that he was in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor wore a black sweater that complemented his overall look.

Manjul Khattar travelled to Dubai in February 2019. This picture is from his Dubai tour. He is wearing a black designed jacket in which he looks handsome. The TikTok star has also tagged JW Marriott Marquis Hotel's Instagram page to the post.

