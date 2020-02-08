'Manmohini' Written Update February 7, 2020: Amar Exposes Ketki's Trap, Saves Ananya

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update February 7, 2020

The family members get together as Shiv fights to open the door. Kamal asks to open the door by breaking it anyways. Shiv and Amar successfully open the door by pushing it hard to find Ananya on the floor after she fainted. Shiv tries to bring her back to consciousness by sprinkling water on her face.

Sunanda suggests that he should take Ananya outside in the fresh air as that might help her to gain consciousness. Amar was left alone in his room and starts wondering where the balloons came from. He smells a few and thinks that they are poisonous and thinks that someone is trying to play with him.

Shiv brings Ananya back to the room and calls the family doctor. He tries to wake Ananya by rubbing her feet and hands. He spots a ball in the throat of the lord's picture and tries to perform the same on Ananya. He takes his Rudraksha off his throat and sucks on Ananya's mouth.

He experiences a choking sensation and runs in the backyard to puke. Fire emits out of Shiv's mouth. Sunanda watches all the happenings from the window. She starts worrying if the devil in Shiv is still awake and that it might destroy everything.

Ananya wakes up and starts calling for Shiv. The doctor reaches till then. Shiv ties his Rudraksha back. He holds open the door for the doctor. The doctor upon checking assures Ananya that there is nothing to be worried about.

Mishra ji reveals that it is Amar who took balloons to Ananya's room. Amar silently regrets the fact that the balloons that are lying in the room are not the ones he brought. Kamal says that they must go to the police about this while Sunanda starts worrying about what would happen to her aims and intentions then.

Sunanda stops Kamal from throwing Amar out, as he is the brother of Shiv. Amar takes a glance at Sunanda. Shiv tries to call him but he walks out of the house anyway. Ketki gives a devilish smile.



Later at night, Ketki plays with the ballons and flies each of them. Amar enters to clear the misunderstandings, why Ketki played with him. She initially became his good companion and later double-crossed him. He holds Ketki's hand and starts asking the reason for doing so.

Ketki questions Amar if he has forgotten his own words. She cannot handle anyone in the love of Shiv. She planned to send Ananya back to her home and had intentions of sending Amar to jail. Amar explains that every love cannot be accomplished.

He announces that he has a surprise for Ketki and switches on the lights and the rest of the family members stand on the opposite side of the corridor. Amar tries to explain that he took the balloons to Ananya's room but they were intentionally replaced by someone. Shiv requests the family to have patience and Amar will prove his innocence.

The family members charge at Ketki. Sunanda slaps Ketki and questions Ketki for her bad act. Shiv asks who would punish Ketki because they were handing his brother to police. Sunanda says he will punish Ketki for her bad act.

The doctor informs everyone that there is nothing to worry about and Ananya is out of danger. Sunanda walking downstairs brags about her luck that he is Ananya's husband. Amar overhears the conversation between the two and starts wondering what they are talking about.

