Manmohini Written Updates February 4, 2020: Amar Throws Knife At Shiv

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Thinks Amar Is Right Man For Ananya

Manmohini written update February 04, 2020

Ananya sees that it is Amar who caught her and she tells him to put her down. Shiv gets angry with Ananya and she says that if he leaves then danger would not go but she would become a danger for herself. Shiv tries to fix up Ananya with Amar, saying that Amar is there for her and will protect her in every situation because Ananya is his family. Housemates leave and Amar smirks.

Shiv goes angrily into Ananya’s room and explains to her that everything has two perspectives, but she does not look to the other side because of her stubbornness. Shiv says that just like Ananya wants to keep him away from his inner devil, he also wants to save her from himself and give her life not death. Ananya says that truth is truth and love has the power to even fight god. She says that if he felt bad for what she did then there is only one way.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates For January 31, 2020: A Sharp Thread Cuts Ananya's Neck

Rekha and Ammaji come home from temple and find it clean with all the cooking done, they get scared that the witch has done it. The table starts shaking and a salt shakers fall, Jalebi catches it and introduces herself as Chaya. In the room, Ananya asks Shiv to marry her on Valentine’s day, she says that she does not care about anything and believes in her love and Mahadev. Ananya stumbles while leaving, Shiv catches her and both fall on the bed. Shiv says what if he says no, to which Ananya says that she will do it forcefully. Amar sees all of this from the door.

Mishra Ji tells Rekha and Ammaji that Chaya is the new maid and she will work for free, with just a small place to live and daily meals. They both agree and leave. Mishra Ji gives a high-five to Sunanda and leaves too, while Sunanda and Jalebi smile

Amar meets Ketki in the hallway and tells him that love does not come without pain and Shiv’s frustration will bring them close to their love. Ketki touches Amar’s chin. Rekha watches this from the room and thinks that Ketki needs to be stopped.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates January 30, 2020 | Shiv Slaps Amar

Amar goes to Sunanda’s room and says he could cut his thumb like Eklavya if she tells him how to kill Shiv. Sunanda says that he has gone mad and if he tries to kill Shiv, he might lose his own life as he has does not know about Shiv’s power. Shiv comes to Sunanda’s room and tells her to stay away from Amar. While he is leaving, Amar throws a knife at him but Shiv catches it and tells Sunanda to fight face to face, thinking that it was her. Shiv tells her to stay away from Amar and leaves.

Ananya sees that Rekha is lost in thought while cooking and asks her what happened. Rekha tells her the whole story what she saw between Amar and Ketki, which confuses Ananya. Ananya tells Rekha to let Ketki marry Amar as he might be the perfect choice.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates Jan 29, 2020: Amar Says Shiva And Ananya Have No Future Together

In the hall, Amar says that he does not wants to come between Shiv and Ananya, in a witty way. Shiv says that Ananya would be shattered after he leaves and he does not want that, so he is requesting this. Amar says that he would think and tell him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.