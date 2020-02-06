'Manmohini' Written Updates February 5, 2020: Will Shiv Surrender His Love To Amar?

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates February 4, 2020: Amar Throws Knife At Shiv

Manmohini written update February 05, 2020

Sunanda goes to Amar’s room and says how dare he attack Shiv; she might have lost her powers. Amar says that he will kill Shiv no matter what and he would kill anyone who comes in his way, even Sunanda. Amar throws Sunanda on bed and says that he would do anything to get Ananya and leaves. Sunanda gets up and thinks that he is become a threat for her and decides to take action against him.

Shiv gets flashbacks of Amar and Ananya together and thinks of himself as a devil. He sees a photo in his wallet and starts crying, and makes a decision of giving Ananya to Amar for her safety. In other room, Amar talks on the phone about fulfilling his parents' dream, while Shiv is watching from the door. Shiv asks Amar about will he accept Ananya, to which he says he does not know. Shiv says that on the rose day he will do something that Ananya will leave him and accept Amar.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Thinks Amar Is Right Man For Ananya

Shiv is in his room while Ananya comes from behind with a Kurta for him as a gift. He refuses to wear it at first, but eventually goes and changes, as he comes wearing it Ananya is mesmerized and hugs him. She complements him and he thanks her.

Kamal and Ammaji are with a Tantrik baba, Kamal asks what they have to do and how. Baba gives them a small bottle and tells them to bring the witch’s foot mud and he will trap her in the bottle. Ammaji says that they should leave before anyone sees them and goes away.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates For January 31, 2020: A Sharp Thread Cuts Ananya's Neck

Ananya asks Shiv about his gift. Amar in his room and is seen with a book in his hand. Ananya tells Shiv to wear the same Kurta on the rose day. Amar says that Shiv will surrender Ananya to him on rose day and he would kill Shiv then. Amar opens the book which is about ways to kill a devil and laughs. Ananya puts her head on Shiv’s lap, but he says he has to change and gets up. Shiv finds it hard to remove the Kurta and Ananya tries to help him but they could not, so they stop and laugh.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates January 30, 2020 | Shiv Slaps Amar

Amar says that this book is the key to kill Shiv, once he finds the perfect way, then Shiv’s death is definite. Ananya says to Shiv that whatever happens, she would not let their love go away and leaves. Ananya meets Amar on the way and he says that she should select a place for their honeymoon. Ananya takes his phone and drops it saying that his dream of honeymoon is now broken.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.