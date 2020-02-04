'Manmohini' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Thinks Amar Is Right Man For Ananya

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhna Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update February 03, 2020

Amar tightens the sharp string across the walls. Ananya’s neck hits the string, which gives her a cut and she shivers in pain. Shiv dreams of himself as the devil who sucks on her blood and he looks away. Amar helps Ananya and inquire about how she got injured. Shiv leaves for his room, reading the Mantra. He tries to stop himself and wipes Ananya’s blood droplets off his face.

Ananya goes to Shiv’s room and asks why he ran away. Shiv says her neck was bleeding and he could not stay there. Ananya says it is just a small injury and if he has the Rudraksh, then there was no need to get tensed. Shiv regrets not being able to stand with Ananya when she is going through a difficult phase. Ananya says she will handle herself on her own and asks why Shiv did not find it strange that the kite string was placed in the midst of the corridor.

Amar recalls planning the incident. Sunanda asks Amar how Ananya was hurt. Amar says he did that to ignite the devil inside Shiv. Sunanda says if someone from the house sees this, none of their plans would be accomplished. Amar says he does not care and that he needs Ananya at any cost. After he leaves, Sunanda speaks to Jalebi that she needs to bring her to the house formally, so that she can control Amar.

Ananya goes to Amar’s room and questions if he tied the kite string in the corridor, but he denies doing that. However, Ananya recognises the cuts on his fingers. Amar smirks and pulls Ananya closer, agreeing that he did so. Ananya hits him with her knee and shouts at him to leave her house right away. In the other room, Shiv packs his bag.

Mishraji was shaving in front of the mirror and Sunanda appears to him. Sunanda applies the anti-septic on the cut on Mishraji's face and requests him to get her a maid. He apologises as he is penniless, and Ammaji would not give him any money. Sunanda says she has found a maid and she won’t take any salary; just a place to live in. Mishraji dreams of dancing along with Sunanda.

Ananya goes to the room and tries to stop Shiv, as he was not ready to live in the house. Ananya allows him to go but he will take her life along with him. Shiv says Ananya would be safe if she lives away from him. Ananya asks if he wants to save her from the danger, then he must marry her on Valentine’s day. Shiv asks if she has lost it and turns to leave. Ananya calls from behind. Shiv turns around to find her standing on the edge of the roof’s gallery.

Shiv turns to leave with his bag anyways. Ananya threatens to jump if he goes. Everyone from the family gathers in the hall. Kamal and Sunanda request Ananya to come down. Shiv steps ahead and Ananya begins the countdown. Shiv walks out of the house. Ananya counts up to three and jumps off the terrace. Amar jumps in and does not let Ananya fall. Ananya opens her eyes to find Amar. Shiv thinks Amar is the right choice for Ananya as he always saved her.

