'Manmohini' Written Update February 6: Dadi Fixes Amar And Ketki’s Marriage

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 5, 2020: Will Shiv Surrender His Love To Amar?

Manmohini written update February 6, 2020

In the morning Ananya goes downstairs and watches Amar and Ketki together and signals to Rekha that they look so happy together. Amar and Ketki stand up when alert. Ananya fixes Amar with Ketki in front of Rekha, while Amma Ji and Kamal also come outside. Ananya says Amar has a lot of properties and he would be good for Ketki. Amma Ji happily announces that Rekha and Ketki both like Amar, and she has no problem with the match. Amar says he cannot marry now; he has not even spoken to his brother. Amma Ji assures she would speak to Shiv and leaves. Rekha tells Ketki to thank Ananya. After Ketki and Rekha had left, Ananya suggests Amar to select a venue for his and Ketki’s honeymoon now and Amar leaves in distress.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates February 4, 2020: Amar Throws Knife At Shiv

Amma Ji dreams that she has caught Sunanda in the bottle. Kamal and Rekha enter and tell her that the bottle is empty. Kamal says we will need soil from her feet to catch her. Amma ji plans to keep a close eye on Sunanda and gather any dust under her feet.

In the room, Amar thinks he must do something to impress Ananya. Shiv comes to Amar with an idea for Rose Day, so that he can impress Ananya. Amar hugs Shiv thankfully and Shiv leaves. Ketki enters the room and says Amar came out to be a cheater, not a friend. Amar clutches her neck and says she must not stop him or else he will kill her. She must as well stop dreaming about Shiv because soon he will kill him too. Ketki trembles and thinks she was a fool to have trusted him and must do something soon. She fears being married to Amar.

Ananya goes to the roof where Sunanda is sitting and tells her everything that happened. Sunanda agrees, saying if Amar rejects the proposal, he has no right to stay in the house. The family has not yet accepted Shiv as well. Mishra ji comes upstairs and agrees with Sunanda, which makes Amma ji angry. Ananya hugs Sunanda after they leave.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Thinks Amar Is Right Man For Ananya

At night, Amar goes to the room where Ketki and Ananya were asleep. He cautiously decorates the room with balloons and a rose bouquet. He sets the alarm for midnight and leaves. Ketki gets awake and watches the decoration in the room and thinks that she needs to stop this or else Ananya will get her married to Amar. She opens the wardrobe and the balloons fall off and she collects the rest.

Amma Ji, Kamal and Rekha go to Sunanda’s room, while she is sleeping. They cautiously collect the mud from the floor and puts it in the bottle. Amma Ji tells Rekha to clear the rest of the mud. Kamal places the bottle of mud on a table. But Jalebi switches the bottle and wakes Sunanda, telling her everything. Sunanda hugs her and asks Jalebi whose mud was given. Jalebi gets in her pallu and replies, she will have to wait and watch. Amar goes to Shiv’s room and says he did what Shiv asked for.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates For January 31, 2020: A Sharp Thread Cuts Ananya's Neck

The alarm bell rings, Ananya gets irritated and asks Ketki to close the alarm. She opens her eyes to find her room filled with red roses and decorations. She thinks that it is done by Shiv. Ananya happily starts busting balloons, as she read it in a note. Shiv and Amar stand outside. Ketki smiles from behind that she would love to see Ananya and die, as there is only poison in those balloons. Shiv and Amar get restless as they cannot hear any more bursts from the balloons and get tensed. Shiv sniffs something wrong and he peeks from the lock hole and finds Ananya roll on the floor, chocking badly. He tries to break the lock of the door. However, Ananya gets fainted.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.