'Manmohini' Written Update | February 10, 2020: Amar Conspires To Kill Shiv

'Manmohini' written update February 10, 2020

Ananya opens her eyes in bed and holds Shiv’s hand. Ananya thanks Shiv for giving her this new life. Amar gets irked as he watched this from the window. Ananya appreciates that Shiv has overcome his fear and she is sure that nothing can harm them until they get the blessings of Mahadev. Shiv asks her to take care of herself and kisses her forehead.

Rekha, Amma Ji, and Kamal sit with a tantric. Mishraji sits with Sunanda’s photo frame. The tantric attempts to capture the witch but Mishraji gets into the bottle. Amma Ji asks the tantric to free Mishraji but Rekha takes the bottle. Amar goes to the room thinks of a plan to kill Shiv before the next day or else he will marry Ananya.

In the room, Ananya lies with her head on Shiv’s lap. He tells her to sleep but Ananya demands him to sing something for her. Shiv sings, chal ghar chalen. He pulled Ananya out of bed and caresses her hair. Both hug each other. Amma Ji sits in her room. Kamal goes to her and they discuss how there was laughter and happiness in the house once. Kamal regrets marrying a witch but assures that everything will be fine very soon.

Amar plans to kill Shiv. He climbs through a window and Chaya follows him. She overhears Amar as he calls Shiv and invites him to join him in an old temple in the forest. Sunanda speculate that Amar has planned to kill Shiv. In the forest, Amar watches a photo of Shiv and Ananya together and laughs devilishly and sends a voice message to Shiv that the witch caught him in the forest.

Shiv receives the messages and hurries outside the house. In the forest, Amar tags two photos on two trees - one for Shiv and other for Sunanda as he thinks both are a hurdle in his way to reach Ananya. He decides to kill the one who reaches him first.

Sunanda and Shiv both reached the forest. Sunanda questions Amar that why he called Shiv there. Amar said Sunanda is smart enough to know and smirked. Shiv wanders around the forest, calling Amar. Sunanda threatens to kill Amar before he can even touch Shiv. Amar traps Sunanda and points the gun towards Sunanda’s forehead, announcing both she and her son will be dead today.

