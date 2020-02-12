'Manmohini' Written Updates February 11, 2020: Sunanda Left Heartbroken

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update February 10, 2020

Shiv holds a gun on Sunanda’s forehead in a photo that he had tied to a tree and says that he had warned her to stay away from his brother. He pulls the trigger, and Sunanda’s photo falls off the tree. Earlier, Amar had shot the bullet towards Sunanda. Shiv screams Amar's name as he starts to get worried.

Meanwhile, Amar shoots the bullet straight into the forehead of Sunanda’s photo. Sunanda snatches Amar’s gun, but Amar catches hold of her and slaps her and she falls on the floor.

On the other hand, Mishraji tries to convince Radha to pull him out of the bottle. Ketki wakes up and shares a dream with Radha in which her father had vanished, to which Radha says that it was, in fact, the reality and that he has been locked in a jar. This makes Ketaki even more worried.

Shiv reaches close to Amar and Sunanda. Sunanda hits a rod on Amar’s hand and grabs his gun. Amar kneels down as soon as he sees Shiv, and starts pleading him to spare his life.

As Shiv reaches between them, he holds his gun on Sunanda’s forehead and says that he is bearing the punishment of being her son. He says that he had finally lost all his patience after twenty years and had come to kill her. But, his Dai Maa explains to him that the devil inside him will be no different than Sunanda if he kills her. He regrets being the son of a witch. He spares her, but, also says that she must stay away from Amar, as he is the last identity of Rasgula and Baba. He even takes Amar along, as Sunanda is left heartbroken.

Ketki goes to the room and thinks she could never let Shiv marry her. Meanwhile, Mishraji, from the bottle, says his daughter will only marry Shiv. He says that he will support her if he comes out of the bottle, as Ketki asks if he promises this. Mishraji makes the promises, as she opens the lid of a bottle.

Sunanda stands silently as Amar slaps her, and accuses her of never wanting him to marry Ananya. He pushes her and she falls on the floor, crying, pulling all her jewellery off.

The next morning, Ananya joins Shiv in the temple corner and they perform an aarti together. Ananya thanks Mahadev for a new life. She tells Shiv that she was fine and happy that Shiv is about to fulfil her wish and marry her. Amar asks Shiv about Ananya, and Shiv says that he cannot hurt her anymore.

Ananya goes to her room and finds a present on her bed with a red rose. Inside the box is a red dress and jewellery. She seems very excited and sure that Shiv brought this for her. She dresses up and swirls around the room, dancing happily.

Ananya goes to Shiv's room and throws petals over him. He doesn't pay any heed. She asks what the matter is and says that he did not look towards her once, after gifting stuff. Shiv says that it is not a gift from him, but Amar. Ananya gets irked and asks how Shiv could let Amar do so. She throws everything and leaves the room.

