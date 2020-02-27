'Manmohini' Written Update | Feb 26, 2020: Ananya Gets Shattered After Mohini's Betrayal

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update of February 26

Shocked, Ananya falls down after seeing Sunanda’s real avatar as Mohini. Mohini introduces herself to Ananya in her usual witch dance. Amar says to Mohini that she would give a heart attack to his soon-to-be-wife. Mohini goes to Ananya and hugs her. Ananya says that Mohini has shown her true nature. Amar asks how could she even believe that a witch will turn into a good person. He recalls that it was Mohini who brought him back from the ashes as a devil.

Heartbroken, Ananya asks Mohini why she betrayed her. Mohini replies that she had been betraying Ananya for the past two decades and would have killed her if not for Amar. Ananya shouts loudly that she will tell everything to Shiv. Mohini slaps Ananya and she falls down unconscious.

The family sit on the roof together. Mishra Ji and Amma discuss that they will be on the witch’s side to be safe and get money. Ketki cheers for Amar and Ananya’s love story as it is fulling their wishes. But they wonder where Shiv is. Mishra Ji suspects about Amar harming Shiv.

Mohini sits on the wooden swing and Amar joins her. He says that he will marry Ananya and then his life will be set. Mohini says Ananya is just his first victory, not his destiny. Amar asks what should they do with Shiv. Mohini says they need to plan something big for him. Ananya opens her eyes and looks towards the door. She finds Shiv standing there.

Amma Ji goes to Kamal who is tied up to the bed. She asks him why is he not listening to Amar and Sunanda. She says that to save his own life, he should agree for Ananya and Amar’s marriage. Amma says that Amar loves Ananya and is rich and powerful. She also says that she will untie him if he agrees for Amar-Ananya marriage. They both have an altercation and Amma Ji tapes his mouth again and pushes him under the bed.

Ananya tightly hugs Shiv and tells him whatever has happened till now, while Amar and Mohini remain seated on the swing. Amar says that he is not as bad as Ananya think he is. Shiv stares towards Amar and moves back silently. He then pushes Ananya towards Amar. Ananya falls down. Shiv picks her up. Ananya reminds him that she is his wife. Everyone arrives as Ananya cries in pain. Shiv turns to Amar and says he is really sorry; Amar says he has forgiven him. Amar orders Shiv to get Ananya ready for their first date. Ananya cries for help as Shiv drags her to the room.

