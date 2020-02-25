'Manmohini' Written Updates February 24, 2020: Amar Turns Into A Devil

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 21, 2020: Sunanda Starts The Vish-Manthan

'Manmohini' written update February 24, 2020

Shiv spits dark clouds during his Vish-Manthan and gets normal. Amar sees this from behind the tree. Ananya moves to take up the clouds, but Amar pushes her takes them instead. He laughs devilishly but soon after that, his body turns red. He falls down in pain and explodes to ashes.

Sunanda and Ananya scream on seeing this. Shiv is on the ground unconscious. Ananya says that if Shiv gets to know what happened with Amar he would never forgive himself. Sunanda assures her by saying that everything will get better.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 20: Amar Comes Dressed As A Lady

At home, Kamal and Amma Ji are worried and think that something is cooking. Ketki is listening to their conversation and thinks that they are right. She decides to call Amar and his cell phone rings in the forest. Amar appears from the ashes with a red body and shining black eyes. He holds fireballs in his hand and walks in the forest howling like a wolf.

Ananya and Sunanda tuck Shiv in his bed and the family knocks at the door. Sunanda convinces everyone that Shiv is not feeling well and he needs some rest. Everyone agrees and leaves. Sunanda says that her purpose has been achieved. Amar enters the street of Panday Nivas with his new powers.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 19, 2020: Shiv And Ananya’s Haldi Ceremony

Sunanda tells Ananya to rest but she refuses and says that she wants to stay with Shiv. Ketki knocks and asks about Shiv, Ananya says he is fine and asks her to leave. Sunanda tells Ananya to do Maha-Mitanjan’s paat for Shiv’s recovery. Ananya prays in the temple corner. Sunanda comes to her and says that Shiv is conscious now. Amar tosses the fireballs and the street light blinks.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 18, 2020: Amar Tells Mohini’s Truth To Ananya

Ananya runs to her room and smiles as Shiv sits on the corner of the bed. She says that their love has won and Shivanya will start their new lives. Ananya hugs him from behind and moves to see his face. She gets shocked as it is not Shiv, but Amar in his place.

Ananya screams and demands to know where is Shiv, Amar forcefully hugs her and says Shiv’s story has ended. Ananya tries to escape but Amar forcefully catches her arm and locks her hands. Amar vanishes all of a sudden, which shocks Ananya, but he reappears again. Amar asks how she felt about Amar 2.0. He tells her to leave if she wishes to and Ananya runs away. Amar’s eyes shine.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.