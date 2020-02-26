'Manmohini' Written Updates February 25, 2020: Amar Stabs Sunanda

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Ananya asks Amma Ji and Radha about Shiv and questions how Amar entered her room. Amma Ji laughs and Radha says that Ananya had agreed to marry Amar. Ketki comes and tells Ananya to forget Shiv, while she is in shock. Amar comes to Ananya and says that he has planned a surprise for her. Ananya catches his collar and questions where Shiv is.

Ketki asks Ananya whom she is talking to and she answers Amar. But Amar vanishes and Ananya tells that Amar is not a human, but no one believes her.

Ananya goes to Sunanda’s room crying and hugs her. She explains Sunanda everything that happened. Sunanda says that Amar is using his power and controlling the family members. Ananya breaks down and worries about Shiv. Sunanda tells her not to worry as she is with her and asks Ananya to follow her. Kamal is tied with ropes under the bed struggling.

Sunanda and Ananya go to the hall and hear Amar calling Ananya from multiple places. The furniture starts shaking and a cupboard hits Sunanda and Ananya as they fall down. Amar comes out from the cupboard and mocks Sunanda. He catches Sunanda’s neck.

Sunanda says that he cannot harm her, to which he replies that he could not harm her previously, but now he can. Amar shows a demo and a huge blade appears in his hand. He says that Sundanda has two choices, either to accept his and Ananya’s marriage or die. Sunanda says that he is only a child compared of her and could not do anything. She mocks Amar and laughs. Ananya tries to interfere but Sunanda asks her to stay quiet.

Sunanda shouts at Amar to kill her. Amar gets angry and stabs Sunanda. Ananya screams in fear and Sunanda falls down. Amar laughs and says that she was a fool to challenge him. Ananya cries beside Sunanda’s body. Amar claps once and Sunanda’s body flies in ashes. Ananya cries and screams. Amar tries to wipe her tears. Ananya beats him hysterically and runs to the temple and prays for Sunanda’s return.

Amar says that it is useless to cry now, only a devil can bring her mother back. Ananya hears Sunanda’s laughter from different places, calling her name. The lights start to blink. Sunanda’s ashes gather again and she returns in her customary attire. Ananya gets scared of her.

