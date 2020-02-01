Manmohini Written Updates For January 31, 2020: A Sharp Thread Cuts Ananya's Neck

Manmohini is among the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhna Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know about what happened in the episode that premiered on January 31, 2020.

Manmohini Written Updates for January 31, 2020

Shiv was seen laying in Ananya’s lap as she felt sorry for he had to leave his brother for her. Shiv, on the other hand, was concerned that Ananya would lose herself if she gets to know her mother’s truth. Ananya convinced Shiv to decide about their wedding as early as he can. Before Shiv could reply, Sunanda knocked at the door saying the Amar is leaving the house.

In the meantime, Ketki tried to stop Amar but Rekha stopped her. As soon as Amar tried stepping out of the house, Ananya stopped him and Amar smirked thinking that his trick worked. Rekha took Ketki upstairs to talk about something. After everyone dispersed, Mohini looked for Kamal. Meanwhile, Shiv hugged Amar in the room saying if he gets angry with him that doesn’t mean he should leave the house.

He requests Amar not to repeat it again. In the room, Rekha asked Ketki why she is changing her choices of love so frequently. After that, Amma Ji is seen trying to find out Sunanda’s truth as she can destroy their family. Jalebi, on the other hand, thought that Mohini’s doubts could turn out to be right.

In the meantime, Shiv was seen looking for Ananya. Ananya hid from him knowingly as she was angry with him. Amar surprised Ananya with a gift and they sorted out their problem. Amar smiled devilishly as his plan was successful. Later, Sunanda was seen asking Amar why he did not inform her about the plan. Amar justified saying he just wanted to win Ananya’s trust and it was a small task.

Amar is seen preparing the kite thread in the room. He wanted to hurt Ananya as he wants her to value him till she is in Shiv’s life. He was also seen tearing Ananya and Shiv’s photo with a thread.

In the meantime, Shiv entered the room while Ananya was getting ready in front of the mirror. Ananya was angry and disappointed with him. Shiv tried to pull her closer and told her he would have made up for everything if he knew why she has got angry. Ananya thought to herself if Shiv would really understand her. She left the room and a sharp thread cut her neck. Stay tuned for further updates about Manmohini.

