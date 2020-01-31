Manmohini Written Updates Jan 29, 2020: Amar Says Shiva And Ananya Have No Future Together

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhna Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Here's what happened in January 29 episode.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates January 28, 2020 | Amar Demands Power To Kill Shiv

Manmohini written update January 29, 2020

Amar kneels in front of Sunanda begging for power to kill Shiv to which she does not give him a definitive answer. After Amar leaves, Jalebi arrives and warns Sunanda about him. Sunanda says if things go wrong, Shiv will kill Amar which will turn him into a devil.

Ananya speaks to Shiv about Amar’s behaviour, but Shiv advocates her and takes a promise that she will never misbehave with Amar. Ananya meets Sunanda outside the room and hugs her. She says that Shiv is not listening to anything about Amar. Sunanda says that she should show Amar's truth rather than telling Shiv.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 29, 2020 | Prithvi And Sherlyn Defeat Karan

In a room, where card games are on, Sunanda explains through cards saying that Ananya is Queen, Amar is a Joker and he will remain between Shiv and Ananya. On the other hand, Ananya brings food to Shiv’s room but sees that he sleeping so she decides to not disturb him.

Sunanda wishes Ananya and Joker to die one day so that she will get what she has waited for the past five hundred years that is being the Queen of black powers and rule the world.

The next morning, Jalebi wakes Mohini up and Mohini says the family is afraid after a long time and she wants to enjoy. This time, Mishraji moves her blanket and gives her the gloves. He starts singing and Sunanda and Jalebi laugh together.

Ananya prepares breakfast for Shiv but notices that he was leaving. She decides to speak to him. Amar thinks to take advantage of the situation.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update January 29 | Maya Tricks Prachi With A Fake Suicide Attempt

Amar stuns Ketki as he entered her room without her knowledge and says that they should get married. Ketki did not agree to his plan and inquires about the night they had been injured. Amar says it was just a fight over Ananya. Rekha watches them through the window, wondering what is wrong with her daughter.

Ammaji calls Rekha as she was shivering and Sunanda comes and tells Jalebi that she will take her revenge. She dances and also calls Amma Ji as witch which terrifies her and she runs away. Sunanda enjoys the scenario.

Kamal comes to Ammaji and she shows him the mosquito bites and complains that Sunanda does not clean the house well. Kamal cautions what if Sunanda hears this, and the witch comes out of her. Ketki and Amar hear and Ketki suggests about hiring the mosquito spray team and takes money from Ammaji.

Ananya pranks Shiv by going as a lady in the veil and tries to hold his hand, Shiv refuses and says he has a wife, Ananya reveals herself saying he should say this to his wife often and both hug each other.

Ananya says she wants to speak about Amar. Shiv sees that Amar is entering his office. Amar agrees that he made the statement that Shiv and Ananya have no future together, which shocks Shiv.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 29: Luv Changes The Speech 3 Idiots-style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.