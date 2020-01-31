Manmohini Written Updates January 30, 2020 | Shiv Slaps Amar

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhna Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update January 31, 2020

Amar confesses to Shiv that he was the one to tell Ananya that they have no future together. Ananya leaves from Shiv's office and Amar calls Ketki, inquiring about preparations at home. On her way back, Ananya thinks that she infact needs to work with Shiv for him to get rid of his inner devil.

At home, Ketki calls Amar to tell him that Ananya is back home. Ananya goes inside the room that is filled with smoke, she hugs Amar thinking that he is Shiv and tells him about Amar’s intentions. She says I love you so much Shiv, to Amar unintentionally. Shiv calls Ananya from the door, that leaves her in shock. Shiv gets angry and slaps Amar, saying that he would not trust Mahadev even if he himself comes down, talking ill about Ananya’s character and that he can see the innocence in her eyes.

Shiv gets disappointed with Amar after knowing his intentions and tells him to leave the house. Meanwhile, Ketki watches this from the door and Shiv says that Ketki must also leave as she has similar intentions. Ananya hugs Shiv and cries.

Sunanda comes out of her room, annoyed over Amma ji for filling the house with smoke. Mishraji comes from behind, rubbing his hand over Sunanda’s arm and she kicks him. He falls on the terrace where Ammaji and Rekha are sitting. They get terrified of the witch, as Sunanda comes there and laughs loudly.

Ananya happily goes to the temple corner, praying for Shiv to get rid of his black powers. She turns around and at once feels sindoor falling on her hairline. She smiles toward the temple corner.

At night, Kamal recalls how Sunanda has turned into multiple beings while she was sleeping, and he leaves the room. Jalebi comes to Sunanda and asks if Kamal has an affair. Kamal comes to Ammaji who is still shivering with fear and he lays his head on her lap and he falls asleep.

Sunanda watches everything through the window and thinks she cannot get manipulated again and must do something. Ketki goes to Amar's room while he is packing his bag. She tries to convince him to not give up, but he is not ready to hear anything.

Ammaji, Mishraji and Rekha sit in a circle while Kamal brings a Tantric Baba. The Baba calls for the witch. Sunanda witnesses everything from the terrace and comes downstairs, laughing at them for calling a Baba again. As Ammaji tries to change the topic, Sunanda picks up a lemon and green chilli from the floral ring and blows it towards the Baba, who cries out of pain. Sunanda says next time, she would not spare anyone.

Amar is leaving the house when Sunanda sees him. Amar complains he cannot fight back as Sunanda is not on his side and he must leave. Sunanda thinks she needs to stop Amar anyway.

