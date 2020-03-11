'Manmohini' March 10 Written Update: Ananya Tries To Burn Herself In Holika Dahan

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 6, 2020: Ananya Is Upset Over Shiv's Statements

Manmohini written update March 10, 2020

Amar pours oil on Shiv and hands the lighter to him telling him to burn himself. Sunanda asks Amar to stop it, Amar blows it off and takes the lighter. He tells Shiv that he is a good boy and orders him to go do his work. Ananya sees this and cries. Amar asks Sunanda that does she wants to see more examples. Sunanda replies no.

In the kitchen, Ketki is cooking dessert, Rahul and Rekha enters asking her what is she doing. Ketki says that she is making sweet for Shiv. Rahul says that Shiv is just a servant of Amar to which Rekha adds that Ketki should make Amar happy so that he would give her Shiv.

Also Read | Manmohini Written Updates | March 5, 2020: Ananya Challenges Amar

Ananya comes to talk to Amar. Ananya says that she will listen to him if he fulfills her one wish. Amar asks what to which Ananya says that she wants to perform Holika Dahan. Amar agrees and leaves.

In the room, Ketki was ironing a kurta, when Rahul enters and says that he will wear it. Ketki says that she bought it for Shiv and the two try to snatch it from each other. Rahul pushes Ketki and she falls on Shiv who just entered the room. Shiv slaps Rahul saying that Amar told him that Ketki is her soon to be wife and he would not spare anyone who troubles her. Shiv and Ketki look at each other, while Ananya is watching all this from the window.

Everyone is sitting in the hall, Amma Jii tells them the story behind the festival of Holi and Holika Dahan. Rahul is thinking of Shiv’s slap. Mishra Ji calls Rahul and tells him to accompany him for work. Amma Ji tells Rekha to inform everyone about Holika Dahan Mahurat. Kamal comes with required items for the Pooja.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 4, 2020: Ananya Stabs Amar And Tries To Kill Sunanda

Everyone is outside in the lane and preparing for Holika Dahan. Amma Ji asks where is Ananya, Amar says that he will go and see. Amar tries to find Ananya in the house. Amma Ji says that the mahurat time is passing by where is Ananya. Amar could not find Ananya in the house. Shiv ignites the wooden rod and gives it to Amma Ji who then tells everyone to be ready as they will burn Holika as soon as Ananya will come. Ketki gets irritated and takes the wooden rod from Amma Ji and burns Holika Dahan herself. Amar stops by a note which has written that Amar’s wishes also be burnt with Holika Dahan. He wonders that what does it mean. Amar shouts Ananya's name and runs outside.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates For March 3, 2020: Ananya Agrees To Amar's Proposal

Amar arrives on the outside lane pf the house and sees that Ananya is sitting inside the burning Holika Dahan. Everyone gets stressed. Amar tries to use his powers to save Ananya but they do not work. Sunanda says that his evil powers would not work on the holy fire of Holika Dahan. Amar orders Shiv to save Ananya as he is not a devil. Shiv starts to remove the burning sticks one by one and eventually removes Ananya. Shiv picks up Ananya who is unconscious and takes her inside the house. Everyone is tensed and Amma Ji prays to Mahadev.

Shiv carries Ananya to her bed. Amar arrives and tells Shiv to stay outside. Amar again tries to use his powers to wake up Ananya but fails. Shiv wonders that why is he felling hurt with Ananya’s pain.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.