'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 4, 2020: Ananya Stabs Amar And Tries To Kill Sunanda

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written updates

Shiv says that he will happily go and tell Amar that Ananya has agreed to his proposal. Ananya says that if Shiv is happy with it, she will do it. Shiv leaves, Ananya wipes her tears.

In the hall, Mishra Ji and Rahul are giving massage to Amar. Amma Ji was massaging Sunanda’s head, while Rekha was doing her pedicure. Shiv arrives and tells Amar that Ananya is ready to get married to him. Everyone is shocked, including Sunanda. Amar vanishes.

On the roof, Amar sees that Ananya is wearing the saree he told her to. He thanks Ananya and says that she will now rule the world. Ananya smiles, Amar holds her hand and spins her around. Ananya removes a dagger and stabs Amar. He falls down on his knee with his blood spilling. Ananya shouts that nothing can buy her love. She is very lucky just with Shiv. Ananya stabs him again saying that she does not need him. Amar falls down unconscious. Ananya cries that she has killed Shiv’s brother.

Sunanda is stressed on the couch. Mishra Ji says that she should be happy as Amar and Ananya are getting together. Sunanda says that if it happens then Amar would not value her and Shiv. She orders Mishra Ji to go and see what is happening on the terrace.

Mishra Ji goes on the roof and sees that Amar is dead. He runs down to Sunanda and tells her that Ananya killed Amar. Ananya shouts from the stairs that she killed Amar and it is Sunanda’s turn now. Ananya comes down with the dagger pointed towards Sunanda, as she keeps on moving behind. Everyone arrives in the hall. Ananya holds her hand up in the air to stab Sunanda, while she closes her eye. Shiv catches Ananya’s hand and takes the dagger from her. He says that Sunanda is his responsibility, how dare she attack Sunanda and his brother. Shiv says that Ananya needs to die now. He stabs her with the dagger, Ananya shouts and everyone else is stunned.

Someone is holding the dagger, Ananya sees it and shouts. It is Amar who has appeared again. Amar scolds Shiv for trying to attack Ananya, he claims that she is childish and does not know his power. Shiv says that he would kill her, Amar slaps Shiv and orders him to hit himself. Shiv obeys the order while Ananya is shouting his name and telling him to stop. Sunanda cries too. Amar tells him to stop and orders Shiv to hit himself with the dagger. Shiv picks up the dagger, Ananya tries to stop him but Amar catches her. Shiv is about to stab himself, but Amar holds his hand and stops him. Amar says that he was just teaching him a lesson, he cannot let Shiv die, he is his life. Shiv replies that Amar is god for him. Amar tells Shiv to leave.

