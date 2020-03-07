'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 6, 2020: Ananya Is Upset Over Shiv's Statements

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update March 06, 2020

Ananya is sleeping the room, Shiv enters. Ananya holds his hand in sleep. Shiv sits down and carefully places her hand back then leaves.

Sunanda comes to Amar’s room and says that if anything happens to Shiv his powers will be useless. Amar replies that he does not care, without Ananya his powers do not matter. Amar says that Sunanda is trapping him in a situation where she was years ago. He claps and Chaya arrives.

Chaya narrates Sunanda and Ananya’s conversation. Amar says that he would not have the same result as Sunanda. He will get Ananya at any cost. Amar says that if does not wins the challenge then he will kill Shiv and get Ananya. He tells Sunanda to pray that he and Ananya get together in 21 days or things would not be good for her.

In the kitchen, Ananya is making Shiv’s favourite dessert. Sunanda comes to Ananya and asks her where is she taking the sweet. Ananya replies to Shiv. Sunanda throws the sweet and says that does Ananya thinks that Shiv’s memory will come back with this. Sunanda shouts that if Shiv’s memory will come back Amar would kill him and it would be Ananya’s fault.

Ananya comes to Amar’s room and tells Amar that if he tries to touch Shiv she would not spare him. Amar tells Ananya that she is crossing her border. Ananya keeps on mocking Amar which makes him angry. Amar was about to slap Ananya but Shiv holds his hand. Amar catches Shiv’s neck. Ananya apologies to Amar to save Shiv. Amar says that he left him just because Ananya said so. Ananya says thank you and leaves. Amar clutches Shiv’s neck again and asks how dare he hold his hand.

Mishra Ji narrates the story to Sunanda. She thinks that Shiv’s memory might be coming back. Sunanda thinks that Ananya will take Shiv’s life and now she has to do something.

Ananya prays at the temple and says that the coming Holi will bring new colours to her life. She takes a handful of colours and runs. In the room, Shiv thinks about whatever has happened. Ananya enters and says that tomorrow is Holi, she tries to apply colour to his face. Shiv pushes Ananya and tells her to stay away from him. He says that a girl like Ananya does not have any self-respect.

Ananya asks that if Shiv hates her and then why did he save her from Amar. Shiv says that he does not want his brother to raise hand on a girl like Ananya. Shiv says that it is better for a person to be single rather than marrying a girl like Ananya. Mishra Ji hears everything and goes to tell about it to Sunanda.

In the room, Ananya cries thinking about Shiv’s statement. Ananya hears that Shiv is apologising. She turns around and sees that it is Amar who is playing a video of Shiv saying sorry to him. Amar says that Shiv will always be below him, Ananya should accept his proposal. Ananya shouts that even if Amar would be the last person on earth, she would not marry him.

