'Manmohini' Written Updates For March 3, 2020: Ananya Agrees To Amar's Proposal

Manmohini written updates for March 3 episode

Ananya enters Kamal’s room looking for him. Kamal is tied under the bed and is unconscious. She prays to Mahadev. Kamal wakes up and moves the side table with his head. Ananya hears the voice and tries to find where it came from, but she fails. As she is leaving the room, Kamal again pushes the table and the lamp falls.

Ananya sees Kamal under the bed and unties him. They hug each other crying. Kamal tells Ananya that they should leave as soon as possible. She is not ready to leave Shiv. Kamal says that Shiv is not the same. Ananya faints, Kamal puts her on the bed and says that he will not leave her side.

In the hall, Amma Ji admires her new jewellery. Kamal tells her that Ananya is unconscious, but she does not listen. Rekha, Mishra Ji, Ketki and Rahul enter with their new clothes. Kamal tells them that Ananya is unconscious and they need to help her.

Everyone refuses to help, Kamal says that they are all greedy and he will stand alone for his daughter. Mohini pushes Kamal from behind and he falls down on the ground. She threatens Kamal that if he tries to interfere with her plans, he will not be able to recognise Ananya’s face again.

Shiv sees Ananya laying on the bed. He thinks about Ananya and whatever she told him earlier that day. Shiv wonders why is he thinking about her, is there really a connection between them. He opens the door, but Ketki pulls him back. Ketki says that she is his real love and Ananya is just trying to take him from her.

Ketki confesses her love for Shiv and says that she does not want to lose him. Amar arrives and says that Shiv and Ketki were once lovers. Shiv questions why he does not feel any connection with Ketki. Amar asks Shiv that does he not trust what his brother is saying. He then makes Shiv and Ketki hold hands. Amar tells Shiv that he will handle Ananya and that Ketki is Shiv’s real love.

Kamal cries holding Ananya’s hand, who is unconscious. Ananya wakes up and hugs Kamal. Amar sees that from the window. Ananya tells Kamal not to cry and ask him to promises that he will be by her side. Kamal promises that he will be with her till his last breath. Kamal tells Ananya to rest and goes to bring something for her to eat.

Amar comes to Ananya’s room with food and asks her to eat. Ananya refuses to do so. Amar says that does she not love her father; he is facing all the problems. Amar says that he will keep Ananya happy and there will be a smile on her father’s face also.

Ananya asks him to leave, Amar says that he will go but she should think about his offer. Amar says that she should wear the saree and jewellery he bought if she changes her mind.

That night, Shiv comes to the roof and asks why Ananya called him up. Ananya turns and tells Shiv to inform Amar that she is ready to accept his proposal. Shiv turns around, Ananya catches his hand. She asks Shiv that would he be able to say this to Amar. Shiv says that yes, in fact, he is happy and would be happy to tell this to his brother.

