Manmohini Written Updates | March 5, 2020: Ananya Challenges Amar

Manmohini written update March 05, 2020

Ananya is crying in the room, Amar enters the room using his powers. Amar says that if Ananya messes with him, Shiv will pay the penalty. Ananya says that her love is true and it cannot go away by anything Amar does. Amar says that he will test their love and see till when it will last.

Amar calls Shiv who still has blood on his forehead. Amar orders Shiv to bring his coat. Shiv brings the coat and a belt. He helps Amar in wearing the court and Amar orders him to wear the dog’s belt. Amar then holds the belt in his hand and tells Shiv that he would wear the belt whenever he will come in front of him. Ananya says that Amar’s rule will go on only till 21 days and the scenario will change from then. She challenges Amar that he will be the one wearing the belt in the next 21 days. Amar accepts the challenge.

In the morning, Ketki brings black tea for Amar. Ketki says that he did not do right with Shiv yesterday. Amar says that she loves Shiv and will get him, she does not need to teach him what is wrong and right. Amar threatens Ketki with his power.

Ketki comes to Shiv’s room. He is wearing the dog belt and still has blood on his hand and forehand. Ketki offers to apply medicine on it but Shiv refuses, saying that Amar told him not to apply medicine. Ketki leaves.

Shiv removes the collar belt and goes to sleep. Ananya enters with medicines and throws the belt down. She applies the balm on Shiv’s wounds while he is asleep. Ananya cries while doing so and wonders why is Shiv listening to Amar. Ananya kisses Shiv’s forehead and her teardrop falls on his cheek. Ananya leaves, Shiv wakes up and finds himself bandaged. He goes to question Ananya.

In the room, Ananya was worried about the challenge she gave to Amar. Sunanda arrives asking Ananya about why she won't just agree to do as Amar pleases. Sunanda says that it is because of Ananya that Shiv is facing all the trouble.

Ananya says that she is a witch and should not act like a mother. Sunanda tries to slap her but Ananya catches her hand. Ananya says that Sunanda might have given Amar her powers but he could not even touch her. Ananya reminds Sunanda of her past that she could not come between Siya and Ram 30 years ago. Similarly, Amar will only suffer and could never break Shiv and Ananya’s love and bond.

