'Manmohini' Written Updates For March 2, 2020: Mohini Tampers With Shiv’s Memory

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written updates of March 2, 2020

Ananya is sitting on the floor with tears in her eyes. Amar enters and says that Shiv would not remember anything, he can kill anyone for him. He asks Ananya to follow her advice and not do all those things. Amar leaves, Ananya is crying thinking about whatever happened. Ketki and Rekha ice the bruised backs of Mishra Ji and Rahul. They scream in pain while arguing with each other.

Mohini is sitting on a chair, Ananya enters and grabs her neck asking what happened to Shiv. Mohini says that when Shiv was unconscious she erased his memories. Ananya shouts at Mohini saying that she has ruined her own son’s life and she is not a mother. Mohini says that she did not give birth to Shiv to waste her power. These powers are a result of her year’s long difficulties. Ananya says that the cost of Mohini’s greed will be heavy, beyond her expectations.

Ketki is annoyed with her family. She says that there is zero chance of her marriage with Shiv and nobody is doing anything. Mishra Ji tries to get up but sits back because of his pain. Ketki says that she will do it herself and leaves.

In the room, Shiv is thinking of whatever he has done. Ananya enters and tries to make Shiv remember that she is his wife. Shiv is standing confused, while Ananya is talking continuously. Shiv shouts at Ananya saying that she is his brother’s fiancé and that how can she act about being in love with him. Shiv says that if Amar will say he would kill her right now. Ananya tries to hold his hand but he pushes her and his phone falls down. Shiv warns her to stay away from him in the future and leaves.

Amar is eating a sandwich, Ketki arrives and throws it. Amar smirks, Ketki grabs his collar and says that she has helped him previously, he should do the same now. Amar makes her fall down using his powers. Amar says that he has earned Ananya by himself, she should not take credit for it. Ketki cries in front of him to give her Shiv.

Ananya pulls Shiv in a room and locks it. Ananya says that she will prove him everything by showing him photos. She shows him the picture but he denies seeing them. Amar suddenly appears in the room. Shiv says sorry to him that he does not want to see the photos. Amar tells him to see the photos, Shiv takes the phone to do so. Shiv looks at the phone confused and says that he knew that this would happen. Shiv shouts at Ananya asking why she is showing Amar and her private pictures to him. Ananya takes the phone and sees that Shiv’s face in the photo is changed with Amar. Shiv requests Ananya to stop harassing him. Amar says that this is why Shiv is his favourite brother and tells him to leave. Ananya says to Amar that he can only lie and betray. Amar grabs her and says that if she wants her and Shiv’s safety then she should accept him.

