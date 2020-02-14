'Manmohini' Written Updates February 13, 2020: Ananya Slaps Shiv

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update February 13, 2020

Amar tells Sunanda that she cannot stop him and as the clock will strike 12 and everyone will know his game. While he was leaving, Sunanda notices a gun in his pocket. In the hall, Ananya asks Shiv for her big surprise. Rekha goes to call Amma Ji in her room, but could not find her.

Amma Ji enters the hall and says that Shiv and Ananya should not do this celebration at her house in front of Mahadev. Ananya explains that its Valentine’s Day and she has done it for a reason. Ananya tries to talk to Amma Ji but Shiv stops her. Shiv apologises to everyone. Kamal asks why is he apologising.

Ananya reveals that she is not married to Shiv, which shocks everyone. Shiv says that he is the one to blame and Ananya is innocent. He says that he did lie to them, but his intentions were right. Ananya says to Amma Ji that she has done everything for her love and apologises to her. Amma Ji forgives her and tells them not to repeat this kind of mistake. Ketki and Amar get disappointed by her decision.

Ananya happily asks Shiv for her gift and closes her eyes. Amar walks with his gun towards Shiv, Sunanda gets tensed, but Amar hands the gun to Shiv and he shoots the three balloons. Ananya gets happy as two balloons have Ananya Weds written. Everyone gets taken back as Shiv fires the bullet on the last balloon and it has Amar written. Ananya asks Shiv what is he doing, Shiv then gives her an Ananya weds Amar wedding card.

Ananya slaps Shiv and says he has gone blind in his love for his brother. Shiv says he is doing it for her well-being. Kamal gets angry and grabs Shiv by his collar. Ananya tears the wedding card and says that she would die but would not marry Amar. Sunanda asks Shiv that when he loves Ananya then why is he joking like this.

Amar grabs Sunanda’s feet asking to forgive him if he has done anything wrong and he will keep Ananya happy. Ananya gets angry on Shiv and Amar and tells them to leave her house, and Shiv to go away from her life forever. Ananya leaves, Ketki gets happy.

In the room, Amar catches Ananya saying that she has done right by tearing the card as it was not good and he will himself design their wedding card. Ananya bites Amar’s arm, and he tells her not to do as he will bear any pain. Amar promises that he will marry Ananya in five days.

