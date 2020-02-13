'Manmohini' February 12 Written Updates: Mohini Fails To Figure Out Amar's Next Move

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update February 12, 2020

As Sunanda goes to the storeroom looking for Amar, he appears from behind and burns her hand with a hot iron. He brings in a black remote which Sunanda has been looking for, Sunanda thinks she has found out what is going on in his mind and tries to snatch the remote. But, Amar pushes her on the floor, as Sunanda attempts to dodge and hit him. Amar follows her with a vase, but Sunanda pushes a nail deep inside the flesh near his neck. Amar pulls the nail and sits down and smirks, indicating that he may kill Sunanda right away, but he did not.

Meanwhile, Ananya walks out of the room in dark and Shiv follows her. Ananya asks why he teases her and always follow to make her mood up and hugs Shiv. The lights of the hall suddenly turns on, and Ananya is surprised to see the house filled with red balloons and cake. Ananya says that she is sure it must be Shiv’s planning. Shiv takes out earrings he brought for her, from his pocket, as Ananya laughs and wears them as per his wish.

After seeing this, Amar starts to play with the remote. Chaya spies on Amar and goes to tell everything to Sunanda. Ananya spots the three balloons on the entrance and the rest of the decoration. She asks why Shiv has tied these three balloons differently, but before he could answer the whole family arrives. Sunanda thinks that it is the right time to caution Shiv, but Amar threatens her using the remote in his hand.

The lights go dim and Amar sings, Ik Haseena Thi… as Ananya stays with Shiv. Amar pulls Ananya’s arm and started dancing with her. Shiv walks aside in anger. Sunanda notices the disappointment, as Amar leaves Ananya.

Ananya then sings, Deewani ho gai for Shiv and kisses Shiv’s hand, being grateful for everything he had done. Shiv wishes to dedicate a song, Hansta rehta hun kyun aaj kal for Ananya as the two dances together. Ketki cries while watching all this from behind a door. Amar now takes Ananya’s hand and swirls her around. As he kneels in front of Ananya, the remote falls off his pocket. Chaya cautiously gets the remote and takes Sunanda inside, handing the remote to Mohini. Mohini pulls the battery pinout and says that it is fake. Amar comes clapping to them. He smirks that they cannot destroy his plan so easily this time and says that it is five minutes to 12, and his plan will be revealed.

