Manmohini Written Updates February 14, 2020: Mohini Vows To Unite Shiv And Ananya

Amar reminds Ananya they will marry within five days, and Shiv himself will do their Gathbandan. Ananya pushes him away. She boasts that as long as Krishna is there, no one can see Draupati's face, no one can contact Sita as long as Raam is alive; in a way, no one can marry Ananya as long as her Shiv is alive. Radha protests to Amma Ji against Ananya as she has an issue with Ketki and Amar. She then gets irritated and sends Chaya upstairs to tidy up her room.

'Manmohini' written update February 14, 2020

After she goes to the room, Mishra Ji demands Chaya to free him. Chaya tells that only on one condition she will free him that is that he should sing for her. Mishra Ji leaps out of the bottle as Chaya opens the cover. After this, Radha hears Mishra ji's voice thanking Chaya. He then sings for Chaya and the two of them move together.

By this time, Radha and Amma Ji go to the room. Radha holds Chaya’s arm and asks her about who she asked before liberating him. Chaya leaves without saying a word. Radha complains that Mishra Ji has consistently been flirtatious. Amma Ji chastens them to end their own issues, they have brothers and a witch to deal with. Mishra Ji says it is critical to deal with the brother first. Radha concurs.

Shiv thinks about Ananya's slap and cries. She had threatened that she would die yet won't marry Amar. Ananya comes into the room and holds his hand to take him out. He asks where. She advises him to go.

Amar goes to Sunanda's room and grasps her by the neck. Amar questions why Sunanda is on Shiv's side when she constantly thought about him as a son. Sunanda says Shiv has been a faithful child. She adds that Shiv and Ananya's love is her triumph.

Chaya comes as Mohini's defender, she places a gun behind Amar and pushes him outside the room. Inside, Chaya shows Mohini it wasn't a gun, however, it was a wooden rod. Mohini sees this and alerts Shiv as soon as possible. Amar, who remained outside, says he won't let Sunanda live for that.

Ananya brings Shiv outside the house, in front of the temple corner. She was exhausted from going after for their relationship. Shiv demands her to understand that their relationship would just be the start of her death. He then tells her that he can’t be selfish and that he values her life. She says if Ananya’s name isn’t connected with Shiv, then Shiv isn’t correct to attach it with someone else as well. Her chunri falls over Shiv.

He drapes Ananya and goes inside. Amar then ties Sunanda on a wooden bed. He comes to burn her alive. Sunanda awakens from the bad dream. She then says Amar can never know her mystery. At the same time, Amar sits in his room with the book with insider facts of witches. He laughs at the thought that only fire can kill her.

Sunanda goes to Shiv's room and stays there with his head laying on the bed. After which Sunanda places her hand over his head and askes him if he is bothered to see her there. Sunanda also requests him to hear her out once.

Sunanda says that the family needs to remove him and Amar and also askes him about if he cares for Ananya. Shiv says he was unable to think about anyone else but himself and sends Sunanda outside the room. Shiv says he knows Sunanda and that she must have a point of view behind this. He then says that this time it won't affect him and Ananya as she will not be in his control.

Everyone is shocked to see Ananya. She requests Sunanda not to hold anyone back. After this, Sunanda gives her hand to Ananya and asks they end up together. Ananya rejects the idea, after which Sunanada leaves. Ananya then brings tears in Shiv's mother's eyes and says that she [Ananya] had to be in Shiv's mother's place instead of her.

Shiv wonders how to explain to her that it is her mother yet a witch. Shiv encourages Ananya to think about where they had been twenty years earlier, and why they came here. Ananya was helpless about Shiv.

She says her dearest Shiv wasn't weak or alarmed of anything, be that as it may, the one standing right here is only a pile of weaknesses. Shiv is exasperated that he can't bestow reality to Ananya. Possibly after Ananya knows reality, she will stop being so troublesome.

