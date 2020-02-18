Manmohini Written Updates February 17, 2020: Amar Kidnaps Ananya

Manmohini is among the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore and Ankit Siwach. Read to know all the updates of the latest episode.

'Manmohini' written update February 17, 2020

Amar goes to Ananya’s room while she is sleeping and wakes her up. He says that they are going to marry and what he has planned for her. Ananya pushes him down and tells him to come out of his dream world. She would die but would not marry him. Amar puts a cloth in her mouth and says he will kidnap her and marry her. He then hits Ananya with a vase. Devika wakes up from this nightmare about Ananya. She tells her husband that her friend Ananya is in a problem and they should go to Banaras.

Sunanda looks for Ananya and Shiv joins her. She says that Amar is not here too and he might have done something. Shiv disagrees and leaves. Sunanda thinks that she has to do something before Amar could harm Ananya.

Ananya opens her eyes and finds that she is tied to a chair in a godown. Amar comes to drape her in a red chunni. He tries to pierce her nose using a nose-ring. She resists as it hurts. Amar says that he was also in pain when she always rejected him.

Sunanda follows Shiv on the street as he is looking for Ananya. She convinces Shiv to trust her for once. She asks him to see in her eyes as he will find a mother who cares for Ananya and not a witch.

Amar says that he has prepared everything for the wedding and sets up the mandap. The two sit on the mandap. Ananya sees a phone and gets a chance to call Shiv, while Amar is busy. Shiv picks up the phone, but Amar cuts the call and slaps Ananya. Shiv tries to call again but it is switched off. He says that he heard temple bells on the phone. Sunanda says there is only one temple that is open this late. Amar warns Ananya to not do any mistake again.

Devika and Shaan reach Panday Nivas to meet Ananya. Mishra Ji tells Amma Ji that they could not find Ananya anywhere. Amma Ji explains to Devika and Shaan that Ananya has been missing from the morning. Devika says that she sensed that something is wrong. They decide to complain to the police.

Shiv and Sunanda reach a forest and try to find Ananya. Amar plays mantra on a speaker. Ananya secretly prays that how a liar can marry her when God hates a liar. In the house, Devika prays for Ananya’s well-being. Shiv also prays that he had vowed to protect Ananya and he would not let anything happen to her. A lit stick of Mandap’s fire falls on Shiv’s feet. He and Sunanda head towards the direction.

Shiv hears the recording from inside and knocks at the door, shouting Ananya. He tries to break the door. Amar picks up Ananya and starts taking the rounds. Sunanda breaks Shiv’s rudraksha to bring his devil out. Amar picks sindoor, but before he could apply it on Ananya, Shiv breaks the door and appears in his devil avatar. Amar gets scared seeing him. Shiv holds Amar up in the air by his neck.

