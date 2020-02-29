Manmohini Written Updates For February 28: Shiv Slaps Ananya

Manmohini is one of the popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach in the lead roles. Read to find out what happened in the latest episode of Manmohini.

Manmohini written updates of February 28, 2020

The Manmohini 28 February episode started with Shiv pulling Ananya’s pallu. He turned towards her and Ananya covers herself with her arms. His hands shivered as he moved his hands towards her shoulder. Before he could rip off her blouse, Amar stopped him. Shiv turned away while Amar smirked and stepped over Ananya’s pallu. He told her that this was her Shiv, his puppet. Shiv could go to any extent on his single call. Ananya stared at Shiv while he held Ananya’s pallu and draped it across her shoulders. Ananya commented that Amar might control his brain, but could not control their love. Shiv silently left from there.

The next day, Ananya woke up thinking about the previous night. She thought that she could not fight those devils all by herself and started looking out for a solution. She thought about Papa and wondered where he was. She went to Kamal’s room and he was asleep under the bed and suddenly woke up because she started crying. Ananya sat on the bed and cried wondering where he was. When Kamal tried to move closer to her, the room's door opened. Amar entered the room and with a smile on his face said that he was there with Ananya while Kamal regretted. Ananya was extremely disgusted by him. Kamal was struggling under the bed and Ananya wished for her father to be there.

Later, Ananya confronted Shiv by questioning him how dare he hurt her family. She told him that he should not leave his senses and must remember who he was. She hugged him while Amma Ji told Shiv that his Dadi considered him, God. She added that because her brother had faith in him, her aunt agreed on marrying her daughter to him.

Amar wondered what was that noise and later went up to Shiv told her that Ananya was insulting him and his brother and asked him why he was silent. He told him that he must slap her while Shiv stepped forward, snatched the hunter from Ananya and slapped her hard on the face. Amar smiled while Ananya stared at him with hatred.

