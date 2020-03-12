'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 11, 2020: Mohini Asks Shiv To Take Care Of Ananya

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Kamal Ji shouts at everyone saying that their greed has put his daughter in such condition. He says that he does not want to keep any relationship with them. Kamal vows in front of the fire that from today everyone is dead for him.

Amar comes to Sunanda and tells her to save Ananya. Sunanda tells Amar to beg in front of her for help. Shiv arrives and says that should he call the doctor, but Amar refuses. Sunanda tells Shiv that he should take care of Ananya, Shiv leaves. Amar catches Sunanda’s neck and asks why did she send Shiv to Ananya. Sunanda says that Shiv’s love would only heal Ananya. Sunanda tells Amar that he just has powers while she has the brain and he would always need her. Sunanda warns Amar to not to mess with her.

Mishra Ji stops Kamal from meeting Ananya. Kamal says that he is going to meet his daughter and he cannot stop him. Mishra Ji still stops him; Kamal raises his hand to hit Mishra Ji but Sunanda catches his hand. Sunanda then slaps Kamal twice and tells him to leave.

In the room, Ketki prays that Ananya should die and her path for Shiv will be clear. Rahul comes and tells Ketki that if anything happens to Ananya then Amar would kill her. Ketki asks why and Rahul answers that she was the one who lit the fire in Holika.

Shiv applies medicine on Ananya’s wounds and sings a song. Shiv thinks about his moments with Ananya in the past days. Ketki watches this and goes to Amar. She asks Amar how could he do this, has he lost his brain. Amar then slaps Ketki multiple times using his powers. Shiv cries while applying medicine, Sunanda watches this from the window.

Ketki apologies to Amar and he says that for him saving Ananya is the most important thing. Amar says that Ananya’s condition is because of her, as he is in stress he is not doing anything to her. Amar threats Ketki that if anything happens to Ananya then he would burn her alive.

Sunanda thinks about Shiv and Ananya. Mishra Ji asks what is she thinking about. Sunanda says that she has raised Ananya for 20 years and giving up is not in her nature. Mishra Ji says that she must be afraid of Amar just like her. Sunanda slaps Mishra Ji and tells him to stay in his limit. Sunanda says that Ananya is definitely making some plan.

In the room, Ananya wakes up and sees that Shiv is sleeping near her foot. She silently thinks she believed that Shiv would not let anything happen to her. She loves Shiv unconditionally. Ananya sees Shiv is asleep and leaves the room.

Ananya meets Kamal in the hallway. Kamal asks how she is, Ananya replies that she is fine. Ananya says that he will trap Amar in his own plan. Both recalls in the flashback that they have planned this. Ananya suggested to apply chalk on her body and sit inside Holika as Shiv would save him.

In the present, Kamal says that he is proud of her. Ananya says that if Shiv would return from Ananya’s death then be it. Ananya tells Kamal that they need to be more conscious. They hear Sunanda calling Shiv. Ananya runs back to the room and Kamal goes to stop Sunanda.

Kamal stops Sunanda and tells her that he would not let anything happen to Ananya. Sunanda slaps Kamal. In the room, Shiv wakes up and sees that Ananya is not on the bed. He wonders in stress that where has she gone.

