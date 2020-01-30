Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 30 | Ishani Thinks Of Shifting SId

Sanjivani 2 has gained much popularity amongst all the Star Plus shows. They kickstarted their second season on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show was aired between the years 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade which certainly got the fans excited for the second season of the show.

The new season of Sanjivani 2 features Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and Gurdeep Kohli in prominent roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm and it airs from Monday to Friday on both Star Plus and Hotstar. Read more about what happened in Sanjivani 2 on January 30.

Sanjivani 2 written update- January 30

The episode starts with Rishabh having an argument with Ishani. At the same time, NV spots that Ishani’s hand is bleeding. He then tells Philo to treat her. Ishani seems to be very ignorant about her injury and says she won’t take Sid’s case. Ishani says she was waiting for Sid in the mandap but never showed up.

This was a shocking thing for Ishani and thus she says if Sid stays, then she will leave Sanjivani never come back. Philo says everyone understands her pain but he asks her to check her words. Ishani also feels its better to transfer Sid to another hospital as he is the staff’s favourite and they may neglect other patients.

Rahil asks Ishani to think about it again and tells her that she can’t do this to a patient because of some stubborn doctor. Rahil says Sid has not got anyone except them and asks for everyone’s views on shifting him to another hospital. Others start preparing the transfer papers for the patient while Rahil still tries to talk them out of it. He also mentions that Sid is Shashank’s son and Shashank made Sanjivani, and Sid’s life can’t get ruined in this manner. Ishani returns home from work and sees Sid at her place being treated by RV. This gesture is not appreciated by Ishani, but RV insists that a doctor needs to take care of their patient.

