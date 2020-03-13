'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 12, 2020: Amar Lashes Out At Shiv

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update

Shiv search for Ananya as she is missing from the room. In the hallway, Kamal tells Sunanda that he is with her daughter no matter what. Sunanda slaps Kamal and smirks. She tells Kamal that he could not save himself from her slap, how would he fight Amar. Sunanda says to Kamal that he was weak and will always be. Sunanda leaves. In the room, Kamal thinks about what Sunanda said and writes a letter crying. He puts the letter under the lamp and leaves.

Ananya sneaks inside the room while Shiv is looking somewhere else and sleeps under the bed. Shiv sees that Ananya is under the bed and thinks that how can she be here suddenly. Shiv tells Ananya to open her eyes and he knows that she is lying. He says that he would go to Amar and tell everything. Chaya sees Shiv on top of Ananya and thinks what he is doing. Shiv keeps on asking Ananya to open her eyes.

Sunanda applies makeup on her face, Mishra Ji stands near the half-open door. Sunanda tells him to come inside. She asks him whether he brought any news. Mishra Ji removes a letter and says that he found it on Kamal’s table. He reads the letter in which Kamal has written that he feels useless as he cannot help his daughter, he does not have the right to live and is going to attempt suicide. Sunanda ask Mishra Ji to leave.

Chaya holds Amar’s hand and tries to tell him what she saw. Amar gets angry at how could she hold his hand. He uses his power and shuts her mouth for a while. Chaya then tells Amar everything that she saw.

In the room, Shiv holds Ananya’s head. Amar pulls him from behind and slaps Shiv. Amar tells Shiv that he told him to take care of Ananya, how could he touch her. Shiv says that it is not how Amar is thinking, Ananya was awake and he saw it. Amar says that she has not even opened her eyes, he then catches Shiv’s face.

Amma Ji and Rekha cry reading the letter, while Mishra Ji enjoys a sweet. Rekha says that how can he be so cruel. Mishra Ji says that Kamal just went to die but has not till now. Even if Kamal dies, he will be there as Amma Ji’s second son. Amma Ji tells Mishra Ji that Kamal is her son and he should not cross his limit. Mishra Ji shouts at Amma Ji, which makes her angry. Amma Ji and Rekha starts to beat up Mishra Ji.

Amar says that he trusted Shiv but he betrayed him. Shiv says that Ananya is just acting. Amar gets angry and gets a lasso using his power. Amar starts beating up Shiv and takes him outside the room. Ananya sees that in distress.

Mishra Ji comes to Sunanda’s room beaten up. Sunanda says that she is happy with Mishra Ji’s loyalty as a Tommy. Mishra Ji then imitates a dog, while Sunanda smiles.

Amar keeps on beating Shiv in the hall. Shiv request him to stop and that he is telling the truth. Amar throws the lasso and brings a sword with his power. But before he could hit him, a voice orders him to stop. It is a baba who then enters the house. Baba tells Amar to leave the sword as he is here to help him get together with his loved one. Amar asks how does he know about his love.

