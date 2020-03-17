'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 16, 2020: Shiv Gets Accused By A Strange Girl

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update March 16, 2020

Ananya throws water on Shiv from the roof. He thinks that Ananya is fooling everyone and there is no burn mark on her face. Shiv goes to tell this to Amar.

In a dark room, Amar brings huge ice bar using his power. Baba tells Chaya to keep Shiv away from Ananya. Shiv comes to Amar who is laying on the ice bar. Shiv says that Ananya is perfectly fine, he just saw her. Amar does not believe Shiv; he shouts on him and tells him to leave. Shiv thinks that he will go to Ananya’s room and give Amar a proof.

Shiv tries to go to Ananya’s room but Chaya stops him saying that Amar has denied that. Shiv tells Chaya that who is she protecting as there is no one inside, Chaya tells him to leave. Shiv sees Ananya from the rooftop. Ananya whistles and runs away, Shiv follows her. In the room, Mishra Ji throws colours on Sunanda saying that it is Holi.

Shiv comes outside the lane to find Ananya. Some outside forces him to drink Bhaang which then makes him dizzy. He hears ankle bells and sees a girl whose face is covered. In the room, Baba Ji dances while Amar thinks that he sitting on the ice bar just for Ananya. Outside, Shiv throws a glass of Bhaang. Someone hands Shiv a Dhol and he starts to sing while the girl and everyone else starts dancing. The girl and Shiv falls down on the street.

In the room, the girl cries while Shiv is sleeping on the bed. The girl cries that she slept with Shiv as they were drunk. She goes outside crying shouting that is there someone to listen to her. Everyone arrives in the hallway. Sunanda thinks that who is she and sees Babaji and thinks that who is this old man.

Amar asks the girl what has happened. She says that Shiv drank a glass full of bhaang and then slept with her. The girl says that she cannot go to her village now and asks Amar to keep her home. Babaji tells Amar to keep her at the house as she will make his task easy what Ketki could not.

Sunanda thinks about what Babaji is talking to Amar. Babaji tells Amar that he should keep in mind that what Shiv did with the girl, he should repeat it too. When Ananya will wake up after 11 days she will see that and hate Shiv. Amar asks the girl her name, she replies saying it is Gauri.

Amar tells Gauri that she can live in the house, Sunanda tries to question his decision. Amar says that if anyone outside gets to know what Shiv did, his name will be shamed. Chaya takes Gauri with her and everyone else leaves expect Babaji and Sunanda.

Sunanda wonders who is this girl and thinks that the Baba also looks like a fraud. Kamal wonders that Sunanda might have recognized him. Baba calls Chaya and tells her to protect him from Sunanda. Kamal falls down and his fake moustache comes out. But Chaya tells Sunanda to leave and Kamal’s fake identity gets saved.

In the room, Baba is standing while Amar asks Gauri that does she need new clothes, money and jewellery. Gauri says yes and she is greedy. Amar tells Gauri that she will get anything she wants if she makes Shiv fall in love with her. Gauri says that she will do it. Sunanda hears the conversation from behind the door.

