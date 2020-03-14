'Manmohini' Written Updates | Mar 13: Kamal Defeats Amar & Creates A Doubt In His Mind

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the Manmohini episode aired on March 13, 2020.

Manmohini March 13 written update

The episode starts with Amar being dubious and asking questions to Pappu Baba about his love. Baba says he has nothing to hide after which Chaya stops the Baba and tells him to leave. Baba throws dust at Chaya and then asks her how dare she order him. Baba says that Chaya is not loyal to anyone. After this, Amar takes the Baba by his jacket and threatens him. Baba excuses himself and then throws water on Shiv’s face. Shiv wakes up after which Baba beats his drum and runs upstairs. Amar and Chaya follow him there. Baba then enters Ananya’s room and sits beside her.

Chaya and Amar reach the door and Amar uses his power to open the door and see Baba sitting besides Ananya. Amar then warns the Baba to save himself. Kamal stands there and tells Amar to strictly correct everyone. Amar gets ready to kill the Baba. But Ananya is sleeping there, which causes problems so Amar leaves Baba.

Baba then beats the drum and reads a mantra over Ananya’s body. Her hand starts to move slightly and Amar is also moved. Shiv then reaches to the room and Baba stops. Amar asks why did he stop to which the Baba tells that there is a stronger power which is stopping him. Amar then tells Shiv to leave as he is the man posing a problem.

After this, Amar requests Baba to heal Ananya. Baba replies by saying that Amar has to keep an 11-day fast that will attract Ananya automatically. Amar promises to do what the Baba wants and also tells Sunanda to be away from him. Baba tells them to leave the room, and as this happens Kamal bolts the doors behind them.

Shiv's hand trembles in pain while he thinks about Amar’s attitude. Ketki brings herbal medicine for him but Shiv shouts at her to stay away from him. He asks her to leave. After which he feels sad as his brother trusts a girl more than him. Ketki then assures that he does not lack anything, but Shiv removes her hand off his shoulder.

Ananya wakes up in the room and hugs Kamal for his performance. After this, Ananya looks happy as Kamal has defeated Amar and has also created a doubt between Amar and Sunanda. Baba then tells Amar to not to play Holi and tell him to lay in an ice bar without clothes to make Lord Mahadev happy.

