Manmohini Written Updates | March 17, 2020: Amar Slaps Sunanda

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update March 17, 2020

Shiv comes to the room and sees Gauri (Ananya) on the bed. He asks her to leave, she says that it is Amar who asked her to stay. Gauri asks Shiv to massage her legs. Shiv massages her leg with a pillow, Gauri tells him to do it with his hand. Shiv massage her leg by keeping a towel on them.

In the room, Ketki is crying, wondering whether Shiv is in her destiny or not. Rekha says that her destiny is worst as her husband is always around the witch. Ammaji says that her destiny gave her both husband and a son but both left her. Ketki gets up and says that she will maintain 100 feet distance from Rekha and Ammaji . Ketki says that only Babu Baba can solve her problem.

In the room, Amar was listening to music, Sunanda enters and removes his earphones. Amar says that her bad behaviour is increasing, Sunanda tells him to focus on Baba and Gauri. She says that if he listens to the Baba then Ananya will slip from his hand. Amar slaps Sunanda and tells her to keep her advice to herself. Sunanda says that he is getting overconfident, he has done such hard practice but did it work on Ananya? Sunanda tells Amar to ask Baba the result of his hard practice.

Ammaji and Rekha are looking at Ketki’s birth chart. Rekha says that she will show it to Babbu Baba. Rahul says that he is Amar’s Baba and they are only his servants. Others agree with him.

Amar and Sunanda come to Baba (Kamal). Amar asks about Ananya's condition. Baba says it is his Pooja that led to Shiv make a big mistake. Amar thinks that Baba is right and agrees with him saying that Shiv is a loyal guy. Baba says that he will go and check Ananya’s condition. Sunanda says that she will also go along with him. Baba denies and reminds Amar that he had told him earlier to keep him away from the witch or he will leave. Amar says that everything will happen according to Baba and Baba leaves to see Ananya.

Kamal enters the room and thinks that how will he get Ananya as she is with Shiv acting as Gauri. Amar and Sunanda stand outside the door. Kamal thinks that what would he answer them. Sunanda says that it is taking too long and they should go inside. They enter the room and sees that no one is there. Sunanda says that Baba is a thug. Amar shouts Ananya’s name.

Rekha is crying, Amma Ji asks her why. Rekha says that her husband turns out to be a loose character. Earlier he would not take his eye off her but now he is just behind the witch.

Sunanda, Amar and Chaya come to Baba’s darkroom. They see Ananya standing there. Baba says that it is Amar’s hard work that bought Ananya here. Sunanda wonders whether something is wrong. Shiv comes and tries to speak, Baba tells him to keep quite. Shiv tries to speak again, Amar shouts at him and tells him to stay quiet or else he would beat him. Shiv leaves. Ananya walks away, Amar tries to go behind her but Baba tells him to let her go. Sunanda hears the ankle bells and doubts that Gauri and Ananya are the same. Sunanda tries to go behind her. Amar slaps Sunanda and catches her neck. Amar tells Sunanda that she does not want him and Ananya to be together, he asks her to leave. Amar apologies to Baba.

Rahul informs Amma Ji and Rekha whatever happened in the darkroom. Rahul says that he thinks that they could bring her husband back with the help of Baba. Amma Ji shouts at him.

In the room, Mishra Ji is applying ice to Sunanda, cursing Amar. Sunanda thinks of whatever has happened. She thinks that she has to do something soon.

