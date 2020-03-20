'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 19: Sunanda Compelled To Dance On Shards Of Glass

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update March 19, 2020

Gauri asks Baba that should she get justice for the bad behaviour she faced. Baba agrees and tells Amar to punish the witch. Rahul, Rekha and Ketki wakes up Amma Ji by pouring water on her face. Amma Ji says that she cannot sleep alone now, Rahul says that they will sleep on the floor.

Gauri is holding a gun facing Sunanda. Kamal thinks of Sunanda’s misbehaviour towards him. Baba breaks several glass cups on the floor. Gauri shoots the gun in the air. In the room, Mishra Ji tries to leave to help Sunanda, but Rekha stops him. Gauri tells Amar to tell Sunanda to either dance on the glass or she will leave. Amar orders her to dance, Shiv arrives in the hall.

Ananya thinks about Sunanda’s behaviour earlier. Gauri gives her ankle bells to Sunanda, she remembers her past. Amar tells Sunanda to wear ankle bells and dance. Sunanda slowly wears the ankle bells. In the room, Rahul, Ketki and Amma Ji are dancing as Sunanda is being punished. They hear a second gunshot.

Gauri asks Sunanda to dance. Sunanda starts dancing on the glass. She starts bleeding and falls down after a while. Amar takes the gun from Gauri and aims it on Sunanda who then gets up and dances. Sunanda falls again, Shiv thinks that Amar is doing wrong. Mishra Ji leaves the room. Ananya thinks of Sunanda’s betrayal. Sunanda is down in pain, Shiv goes to help her. Amar stops him, but Baba tells him to let Shiv go. Shiv removes a piece of glasses from her leg palm, while Sunanda cries. Shiv offers Sunanda her hand, she thinks about her own past behaviour with Shiv. Baba tells Amar that Sunanda’s son will be his son and Amar will just be a doll. Gauri says she is happy seeing Sunanda bleed. Shiv picks Sunanda and leaves.

Amar wonders about his decision. Baba tells Amar to leave Sunanda and join his company. Amar keen downs in front of him. Babba says that Amar will do as he say from today and Ananya will come to him. Baba leaves saying that he needs to rest. Amar smirks.

In the room, Ananya thinks of Sunanda’s dance and cries. Kamal enters the room and the two laugh. Kamal says that this is their first win. Ananya says that Shiv does not have his memories but still, feels love for his mother. Kamal says that they need to be alert. Ananya hugs Kamal and says that it is because of him that she is able to do all this. Kamal says that taking Amar in his control was necessary. Ananya says that she knew if anything happens to Sunanda and Shiv will help her. Kamal says that this is the first crack in their friendship wall.

