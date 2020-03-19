'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 18, 2020: Sunanda Tries To Expose Gauri

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that air on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Garima Rathore, and Ankit Siwach. Read to know Manmohini written updates of the latest episode.

Manmohini written update March 18, 2020

Sunanda thinks about everything that has happened. She wonders that Ananya wore the same ankle bells as Gauri and Ananya does not wear it usually. She figures that Ananya is Gauri. In the room, Rekha, Amma Ji and Ketki were mocking Mishra Ji and Sunanda. Ketki thinks that she would go to Babbu Baba for help.

Sunanda calls Gauri in the hall and she arrives with everyone. Sunanda tells Gauri to lift her veil, she denies saying that she has not lost her dignity. Amar shouts at Sunanda saying her to keep quiet. Baba tells Amar to clarify with this witch that if anything happens with Gauri then Ananya would pay the price. Sunanda asks that what is the connection between Gauri’s veil and Ananya’s health. Sunanda again tells Gauri to remove her veil. Gauri says that what if the men of the house gets crazy behind her just like Shiv. Sunanda asks Gauri to show her leg. Gauri denies. Sunanda lifts Gauri’s ghagra to see her legs and claps. Sunanda tells everyone that Gauri is wearing the same ankle bells that Ananya was wearing while she was conscious.

Shiv says that Sunanda is saying what he is trying to say. Gauri says that Shiv did not thought will bonding with her and now he is trying to break their relations by comparing her with some other girl. Baba tells everyone to keep silent and questions everyone that who thinks that Gauri is Ananya. He asks everyone one by one.

Everyone denies, Shiv thinks of raising his hand but does not. Only Sunanda raises her hand. Baba asks another question that who has seen Gauri and Ananya wearing the same ankle bell. Again only Sunanda raises her hand. Amar gets angry and brings a lasso in her hand. Amar comes towards Gauri but Sunanda stops him. Sunanda tries to lift Gauri’s veil. Gauri runs away saying that Sunanda is attacking her dignity. Sunanda says that she cannot run from her.

Everyone comes outside the room where Gauri has locked herself in. Sunanda tells Amar to open the door guaranteeing that Gauri is Ananya. Amar opens the door. Kamal thinks that their game is over. Sunanda tells Gauri to lift her veil. Gauri slowly lift’s her veil and her burned face is seen. Amma Ji falls seeing that and Amar tells to keep her veil down before she could show her full face. Gauri tells Sunanda why is she not seeing her burned face. Amar shouts at Sunanda. Everyone leaves. Ananya lifts her veil and her half-burned face is seen.

Kamal comes to Ananya and asks how she has done it. Ananya explains that she burned a bread and applied it on half of her face. Kamal says that they need to be more cautious ahead. The two go down to see a new drama. Gauri picks her bag saying that she would leave. Amar asks where is going. Gauri says that she does not stay where nobody respects her. Baba tells Amar to stop her for the sake of Ananya. Amar tells Gauri to avoid Sunanda. Gauri says that Sunanda did wrong with her and nobody did anything to stop her. Baba tells Amar that he needs to do something. Amar agrees that he needs to teach a lesson to Sunanda.

