'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 20, 2020: Amar Gets Thrashed By Gauri

Manmohini written update March 20, 2020

Ananya and Baba hear Shiv's voice saying that Ananya is not in her room. Ananya changes and starts running towards the room. Shiv catches Ananya midway and says that he will bring her truth to Amar now. Shiv starts shouting Amar’s name. Ananya tries to get away from him and Kamal also tries to free her. Ananya manages to escape and runs towards the room, Shiv follows her. Shiv enters the room and sees that Ananya is not there. Shiv meets Sunanda in the hallway and tells her that Ananya is not in her room. Sunanda tells him to inform Amar, while she will keep an eye out. Ananya goes inside the room cautiously.

Shiv tells Amar that Ananya is not in the room. Amar gets irritated and says that if Shiv is wrong today then he will regret it. Amar enters the room and sees that Ananya is lying on the bed. Shiv gets shocked and says that she was not there, she must have arrived now. Amar say Shiv that he has told him to stay away from Ananya. Amar slaps Shiv and throws him down in the hall using his power.

Amar bring a lasso in this hand using his power and starts lashing him out. Ketki panic but Amma Ji and Rahul stops him. Sunanda says to herself that from today she would not ear, see or tell anything. Gauri catches Amar’s lasso and says mocks him. Gauri hits Amar with the lasso, he gets angry and was about to hit her. Baba tells Amar to stop and says that he has to get hit by Gauri as it is his second test to get Ananya’s love. Gauri starts hitting Amar, Shiv tries to stop her but Amar tells him to move aside. Baba tells Gauri to hit Amar and makes his every wish true. Gauri starts lashing out Amar and everyone arrives. Sunanda says that she should enjoy it and sits down. Shiv shouts on Gauri and tells her to stop. Gauri stops and everyone else leaves. Sunanda thinks about the incident, Mishra Ji asks her what is she thinking. Sunanda speculates that Gauri is Ananya.

Next morning, Chaya applies cold water on Amar’s wounds. Sunanda tells Chaya to leave as she wants to talk to Amar. Chhaya leaves when Amar says so. Sunanda tells Amar that he has gone blind in love and does not remembers that he can treat his own bruises. Sunanda tells Amar that people around the world would fight for power that he poses and he should forget this. Amar heals his bruises using his power. Sunanda tells Amar that Baba is only using him.

