'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2': Arhaan Behl And Pooja Gor To Reprise Their Roles From Season 1

Premiered in 2009, the TV show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl is returning with a second season following the suit of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The makers have been able to rope in Gor and Behl for the upcoming season and it has been revealed that there is going to be a twist in the storyline. Read along to know more about the show and what will it bring with the new season.

Also Read: How To Vote For 'Bigg Boss Season 3 Malayalam'? A Handy Guide For Voting Process

Mann ki Awaaz Pratigyaa Season 2 will have new faces and stories

According to Telly Chakkar, the show will soon make a comeback with its second season. The cast will actor Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl reprising their roles of Pratigya and Krishna, respectively, from the previous season. The show will also mark the return of senior actor Anupam Roy who will be seen as Sajjan Singh. However, the makers revealed that the three actors will only be seen in the initial episodes of the show to set a base for the new characters and storylines that will be introduced in season two.

Similar to Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 will take the story forward with the new characters and the freshly established storylines. The speculations about the show returning with its second season started doing the rounds after the maker of the show Pearl Grey, shared a picture with Arhaan and Pooja from the sets. The show will air on Star Bharat for its second season.

Also Read: Swabhiman Marathi Serial Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Drama

A while ago, in an interview with Spotboye, Arhaan disclosed that there was a possibility for the show to be renewed for a second season. The actor said, that whether the show is getting a second season or not is one of the most asked questions by his fans, which conveys that they couldn’t get enough of the show with its quite successful three-year-long run from 2009 to 2012. He added that since there is so much enthusiasm, there is a chance for a second season and also there are multiple angles of the story that are yet to be explored.

Also Read: Why Was Kapil Sharma Spotted On Wheelchair? Here's All You Need To Know

Also Read: Hina Khan Poses With Flowers In Her Latest Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.