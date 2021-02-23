Swabhiman Marathi Serial Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Drama

Marathi daily soap Swaibhan: Shodh Astitvacha premiered on February 22, 2021. It is directed by Kalpesh Kumbhar and is based on the Bengali serial Mohor. The serial showcases how a girl from a village will fight for her dream to become a professor one day by going against the wishes of her father. How will she find a way to fulfil her dreams is something one will have to watch the serial for. The serial airs from Monday to Saturday at 6.30 PM on Star Pravah. If one wants to know the Swabhiman Marathi serial cast, this article provides all the details if the same.

Swabhiman Marathi serial cast and characters

Pooja Birari as Pallavi Shilpekar

Pooja Birari plays the character of Pallavi Shilpekar in the serial. She is the female protagonist of the serial. Pallavi wants to be a professor one day. She loves teaching very much and also wants to be independent. But her father is opposed to the idea of her working.

Akshar Kothari as Shantanu Suryawanshi

Akshar Kothari plays the role of Shantanu Suryawanshi. His family owns two colleges and has been in the educational field for a very long time. He is known for his performances in Choti Malkin, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, and Kamla.

Pratibha Goregaonkar as Pallavi's grandmother

Pratibha Goregaonkar played the character of Pallavi's grandmother in the serial. She, too, opposes Pallavi's dreams and does not like it when Pallavi participates in competitions. She also instigates Pallavi's father against her.

Asawari Joshi as Professor Aditi Suryawanshi

Asawari Joshi essayed the character of Professor Aditi Suryawanshi. Aditi is Pallavi's mentor and confidante. She guides Pallavi through her academics and also helps her prepare for her competitions. Aditi is despised by Pallavi's father because he believes that she is spoiling her daughter.

Swabhiman serial plot

The plot of the serial revolves around a woman from a village who aspires to be a professor one day. But she faces opposition from her conservative father. He wants her to get married and does not want her to pursue her dreams. But her mother supports her on her wedding day by asking her to run away from the house. She comes to the city to apply to colleges as a professor.

