Why Was Kapil Sharma Spotted On Wheelchair? Here's All You Need To Know

Kapil Sharma is currently one of the top trends on social media. All thanks to his recent airport pictures in which the comedian was spotted on a wheelchair. Many Kapil Sharma fans were concerned about the comedian's health and wanted to know why he needed assistance while stepping out of the airport.

Why is Kapil Sharma on wheelchair?

Recently, Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport and he stepped out on a wheelchair. The moment the paparazzi spotted him, he was surrounded by them. Soon enough, Kapil Sharma’s airport pictures went viral on social media. A video of this incident also surfaced online. In this video, Kapil was seen angrily lashing out at the paparazzi. Watch this video here.

This video soon went viral and many fans were eager to know what happened to Kapil Sharma? Now a Bollywood Hungama’s report has shared a quote by the comedian himself. In a conversation with Subhash K Jha, Kapil Sharma revealed that he suffered from a back injury while working out in the gym. The media portal’s report also revealed that he will be fine in a few days.

Since the news of his injury broke, Kapil Sharma is one of the top trends on Twitter. His fans are hoping that the comedian soon recovers from his injury. Twitter is now flooded with 'get well soon' messages for Sharma. Take a look at some of these tweets about Kapil Sharma here.

@KapilSharmaK9 Sir You're Always in My Thoughts and prayers,

Please Get Well Soon....

We love you so much #KapilianForever #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/5YfweCrmfs — MUKESH RAYKA (@K9_Wala_Mukesh) February 22, 2021

I wish you a healthy recovery.. May you soon get back to the best of your health!! Take Care Yourself!! Get well soon Mere Sher

Keep Smiling Stay Safe!!

Stay Strong Lifeline God and We all are always with you Champ Sir @KapilSharmaK9

Much Love #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/XSRpf2VBZe — Dj'S Daughter (@jeswani_neetu) February 23, 2021

Praying For The Speed Recovery Of @KapilSharmaK9 .

Get Well Soon King #KapilSharma — Kapil FC Delhi (@KapilFansDelhi) February 22, 2021

Get well soon #KapilSharma .

I watch videos of your show & laugh .

Laughter is the best Medicine.

Get well soon .@KapilSharmaK9 — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) February 23, 2021

Recently, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child together. The couple was blessed with a baby boy and they already share a daughter named Anayra. Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and shared the happy news with his fans and followers. In his tweet, Kapil thanked his fans for all of their love and support and also assured them that both his wife and their baby is doing fine.

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

