Manveer Gurjar Criticises 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' On His Twitter; Paras Chhabra Responds

Television News

Manveer Gurjar took to his Twitter to criticises the new Colours show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After this, Paras Chhabra responded to the claims made by Manveer.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manveer Gurjar

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a Colors TV show that replaced the hit show Bigg Boss 13. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a swayamvar-type show and is helping two Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, find suitable life partners. This show has again come in the spotlight as a former Bigg Boss winner, Manveer Gurjar, threw shade at the makers of the show for capitalizing on the popularity of Bigg Boss 13. Manveer Gurjar criticised the show on his Twitter. Later, Paras Chhabra reacted to what Manveer Gurjar had to say. 

Read Also| Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra To Indulge In An Ugly Fight

Manveer Gurjar criticises Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on his Twitter

Tweet of former Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar:

Read Also| 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Paras Chhabra Reveals He Has Dated Older Women In The Past; Read

Paras Chhabra responds to Manveer Singh

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Paras Chhabra expressed that he is a big fan of Manveer Gurjar and that he had followed the season when Manveer was on the show. He felt that Manveer was amazing. He then added that staying in the Bigg Boss house for three months is tough and is stressful. He had to fight constantly to keep up in the house.

Read Also| 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 12, 2020: Paras Gets Into A Huge Argument

Paras then expressed that he feels it is unfair to compare Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Bigg Boss. He then added that people crave to watch a controversial reality show. He also said that any show that Salman Khan hosts will be loved by fans. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a totally different show and the makers have tried to do something new. He further added that the people who liked Shehnaaz Gill and him are still watching the show as they are their fans. He pointed out that all the people who have watched Bigg Boss 13 are not watching Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Manveer Gurjar Comments On Asim-Sidharth Spat, Says 'Asim Deserves A Slap'

 

 

