'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 12, 2020: Paras Gets Into A Huge Argument

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge March 12 episode begins with a siren as the dancers return and a song starts playing as two wildcard entries enter the house. The first man who enters the house as wild card entry is singer and actor Shehzada, from Ludhiana. Shehzada tries talking to Shehnaaz Gill by asking her if she likes people from Ludhiana, to which she says she doesn’t.

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a few contestants discuss Paras' approach in general. Paras, on the other hand, talks to Navdeesh about Ankita. Navdeesh later on meets Ankita and tells her about the discussion. This conversation leads to an argument between the two as Ankita gets offended. Heena extends her support to Ankita and Shehnaaz in front of Navdeesh. Paras, later on, comes in and takes Navdeesh away while Ankita grumbles in frustration.

Shehnaaz stops Navdeesh from teasing Ankita continuously as she does not stop nagging her. Heena tries to reason with Paras; however, they too get into a fight with each other. Shehnaaz takes all her frustration out on Paras and this leads to another huge fight among the contestants. Paras demands to throw Shehnaaz out of the house in the heat of the moment. Shehnaaz discusses the exact same thing with Taharan, Ankita, on the other hand, tries to clear the misunderstanding with Paras.

Meanwhile, the contestants have a casual discussion among themselves. After a while. Shehnaaz gets into an argument with Paras once again, however, Heena clears it up for them this time. Shehnaaz expresses her happiness after watching everyone fight, she also mentions that Navdeesh is a two-faced person.

Navdeesh gets offended, Paras on the other hand feels happy after knowing the true nature of the contestants. Later on, the elimination process begins and Paras and Shehnaaz gear up for the announcement.

Later, Paras and Shehnaaz speak to each member personally in order to choose the right contestant. Soon after, Paras asks Sanjana to speak in front of everyone about Ankita. Ankita, therefore, confronts Paras about the issue. However, soon enough she gets offended when Sanjana blames her for sitting with many guys together. Paras then offends Heena after getting into an argument with her. Balraj clarifies his relation with Ankita and manages to silence everyone. Shehnaaz also reprimands the female participants for speaking against Ankita's character.

