'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Paras Chhabra Reveals He Has Dated Older Women In The Past; Read

Paras Chabbra is one of the celebrities who has emerged as the most popular one even since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end. The actor has constantly been in the limelight, be it for his ex-girlfriend Akansha Puri or his reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He is currently seen in the show along with his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Paras Chabbra reveals he has dated older women

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chabbra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for a perfect partner for themselves. Even since the show has started, Paras Chabbra has seen many eligible partners for himself. However, a few days ago, the audience saw the first-ever eviction of contestants on the show. The first two contestants to be evicted from the show were Jasleen Matharu and Mayank Agnihotri.

In the latest video shared by the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras Chabbra is seen to be enjoying a lovely chat with Aanchal Khurana and Shivani Jha. The video keeps showing us snippets from the conversation. The video has candid, intimate conversations shared between the contestants.

However, in one of the scenes, when Paras Chabbra is talking with Shivani Jha, the two are seen flirting with each other. When it was very evident that sparks flew between both of them, Shivani asked Paras Chabbra why would he consider a girl that is so younger than him. On this, Paras Chabbra replied that all of his previous partners have been older than him so age does not matter to him.

Take a look at the video here:

